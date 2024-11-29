I-League 2024-25 wrap: First win for Aizawl FC as Gokulam Kerala rains on Real Kashmir’s parade

While Aizawl FC entered the top three in the I-League 2024-25 points table with a win against newcomer debutant Sporting Club Bengaluru, Real Kashmir would be miffed at itself for letting go of the lead against Gokulam Kerala on Friday.

Here’s a look at the action that unfolded on the first day of the second round of fixtures in the 2024-25 I-League:

Gokulam Kerala FC glides away with a point from City of Lakes

Gokulam Kerala FC eked out a valuable point away from Real Kashmir FC after coming back from an early deficit at the TRC Football Turf. The host led by a goal at half-time, before Gokulam equalised late in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw.

It didn’t take the host too long to score the opener. With less than 120 seconds on the clock, the Snow Leopards won a throw on the right flank. A long throw by Mohammad Aqib followed which was met perfectly by a rising Cameroonian Bouba Aminou whose glancing back-header gave them the lead. The defender scored against his former team who he represented for three seasons and won an I-League title with.

Gokulam picked up the pieces in the second half and slowly started edging its way back into the game. While Kashmir remained reliant and dangerous via the aerial route, Gokulam passed it around slickly only to fail in the final third.

It was ironic then that it was an aerial ball that undid a tight Real Kashmir defence and drew the Malabarians level. A free-kick from the left went through an entire melee of defenders before Athul Unnikrishnan poked it home at the far post in the 76th minute. It was the first time in four I-League away trips that Gokulam Kerala managed to score a goal in Srinagar.

Host Aizawl FC leaves debutant SC Bengaluru empty-handed

Aizawl FC celebrated its first victory of the 2024-25 I-League season overcoming a beleaguered 10-man SC Bengaluru 2-0 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

The match saw Aizawl capitalise on a defensive blunder by Bengaluru for the opening goal in the first half, while Lalhriatpuia Lalrinfela added a second in the dying minutes to ensure all three points.

Despite a strong start from Aizawl, Bengaluru initially managed to hold its own. Its defence, well-organised at the onset, successfully thwarted Aizawl’s early advances. However, the match’s dynamics changed dramatically in the 21st minute due to a costly error by Bengaluru’s defence.

Goalkeeper S Bordoloi mishandled a back pass from left-back Shanid Valan, which led to an own goal, giving Aizawl a rather unexpected lead. Valan’s intended pass back to Bordoloi lacked precision, and despite the goalkeeper’s desperate dive, he couldn’t prevent the ball from crossing the line.

The match was effectively sealed in the 89th minute when Lalrinfela received the ball just outside the box and unleashed a fierce strike that found the back of the net, doubling Aizawl’s lead and cementing its dominance.

Bengaluru’s hopes were further dashed when Oinam Sanatomba Singh received a red card for a rough challenge on Zomuansanga in the added minutes of the match, reducing the visitor to 10 men and compounding its troubles.