If the opening day of the I-League 2024-25 had an Indian Football fan hooked with its action, the second day would have left them disappointed.

Both matches on Saturday, November 23 - Aizawl FC vs Dempo SC and Namdhari FC vs Delhi FC - ended as goalless draws, thereby resulting in all four teams bagging a point each.

Here’s a look at how the matches on the second day of the 2024-25 I-League unfolded:

Aizawl FC, Dempo SC engage in a goalless logjam at Aizawl hills

After a nine-year-long hiatus, Dempo Sports Club, a club which has five National Football League and I-League Championships titles, made its highly-anticipated return to the 2024-25 I-League following its successful promotion campaign last season.

Aizawl FC, though, was the more dominant side in the first half of the match. Buoyed by the support of the home crowd, it aggressively pushed forward, resulting in earning seven corners within the first 45 minutes. However, Aizawl failed to capitalise on these set-piece opportunities, much to the disappointment of its fans.

The best chance for Aizawl materialised towards the end of the half when Lalfelkima dashed down the right wing and delivered a looping cross into the penalty area. An unmarked Lalhriatpuia fired a strong right-footer only to be thwarted by Dempo defender Pruthvesh Pednekar, who bravely blocked the shot with his body.

The pattern established in the first half persisted after the interval, with Aizawl maintaining its aggressive approach and continually testing the Dempo defence. Despite the pressure, Samir Naik’s squad managed to keep their opponents at bay.

READ MORE | Sony Sports to broadcast upcoming rounds of I-League 2024-25: Shrachi MD Rahul Todi

Aizawl’s most promising opportunity of the second half emerged in the 82nd minute when Lalbiakdika whipped in a cross from the right. Sibi attempted to parry the cross but his deflection inadvertently sent the ball crashing against the woodwork and out for a corner.

Namdhari FC, Delhi FC slug it out for a goalless draw

Host Namdhari started the game on the front foot, dictating the pace and creating the first notable chance. In the 12th minute, Manvir Singh was all set to flick a cross from the right, but Delhi FC goalkeeper, Lalmuansanga, came up with a crucial save.

Shortly after this, Namdhari’s Brazilian recruit Vicente Mercedes unleashed a shot from the middle of the box, but it was blocked by Delhi’s resolute defence. The rebound fell to Vicente’s fellow Brazilian, Cledson Dasilva Degol, who fired wide of the target.

Despite Namdhari’s dominance, Delhi FC grew into the game as the match progressed. However, both teams struggled to convert their chances in a game that lacked clinical finishing. In the 46th minute, Akashdeep Singh delivered a precise pass to Degol, whose flick narrowly missed the target.

The host suffered a setback in the 61st minute when Francis Addo was shown the red card for a clumsy challenge on Delhi’s Samir Binong, thus reducing Namdhari to 10 men.

With the numerical advantage in its favour, Delhi FC began to assert itself and created several opportunities. Bali Gagandeep and substitute Stephane Binong, who is from Cameroon, combined well, but both squandered their chances, leaving their side frustrated.

In the dying moments, Delhi’s Himanshu Jhangra nearly found the target with a low-driven shot, but the near post came its way to deny the striker a goal. Despite Delhi’s late surge, Namdhari defence held firm, ensuring the game ended in a stalemate.

Namdhari’s bright start was overshadowed by its inability to finish, while Delhi FC failed to make the most of its second-half dominance.