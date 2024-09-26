MagazineBuy Print

I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC appoints Rui Amorim as new head coach

With a clear focus on helping develop the club’s footballing philosophy, Amorim’s appointment is seen as a key step in driving Sreenidi Deccan’s ambitions for success in the coming season.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 14:50 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sreenidi Deccan head coach Rui Amorim.
Sreenidi Deccan head coach Rui Amorim. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Sreenidi Deccan head coach Rui Amorim. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

I-League club Sreenidi Deccan FC announced the appointment of Rui Amorim as the club’s new head coach on Thursday following the departure of Domingo Oramas.

Amorim brings a wealth of experience from his extensive work across various divisions in Portugal and internationally. His most recent role saw him lead SC Znojmo in the Czech Republic.

With a clear focus on helping develop the club’s footballing philosophy, Amorim’s appointment is seen as a key step in driving Sreenidi Deccan’s ambitions for success in the coming season.

Amorim, reflecting on his new role, said: “I am excited to join Sreenidi Deccan FC at such an important time in the club’s development. This is a great opportunity to work with a talented group of players and to help the club achieve its objectives. I look forward to bringing my experience and passion to the team, and together we will work hard to build a winning culture.”

Fabio Ferreira, chief football officer of Sreenidi Deccan, expressed his confidence about the appointment: “Our goals and ambitions for the upcoming season remain unchanged – we are fully committed to competing at the highest level and building a strong, winning team.

READ | India to host Malaysia in November friendly

“We are delighted to welcome coach Rui Amorim on board, confident that he will help us achieve these objectives. His extensive experience and proven ability to develop talent align perfectly with our vision, and we trust that his leadership will drive us toward success both on and off the pitch.”

Amorim will take charge immediately, beginning preparations for the upcoming season.

