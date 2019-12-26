I-League: Real Kashmir hosts Chennai City in first home challenge

Real Kashmir FC will play its first home match of the 13th I-League season when it hosts defending champion Chennai City FC at the TRC Turf Ground on Thursday.

Real Kashmir has played only two matches this season, both ending in draws away from home against Quess East Bengal and Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU).

The Snow Leopards have let a one-goal advantage slip in the final thirteen minutes of both their matches, conceding an equaliser in the 77th and 78th-minute mark respectively. Although TRAU went 2-1 up against Kashmir later, Mason Robertson scored a quick equaliser to snatch a point from Imphal.

Assessing his team’s last outing, Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson said, “In the second half, TRAU had a go at us and we defended well. We had a great chance when Krizo was one on one with the keeper and we could have killed the game. In football, these things happen. I am proud of my players and we could have scored more.”

Mason Robertson’s impressive shift in Imphal asserted the value he brings to the Kashmir squad. His two-goal-show featured a clinical finish that went in off the inside of the woodwork for his first and a textbook header that levelled the scores for his second.

We warmly welcome Chennai City FC to the home of the Snow Leopards and wish them all the best! @ChennaiCityFC #heroileague #leagueforall pic.twitter.com/hOgaLQqrNN — Real Kashmir FC (@realkashmirfc) December 24, 2019

On being asked about his son’s performance, Robertson added, “Mason is a valuable player. He’s very versatile. As a father, I am delighted for him plus it makes it easier to pick your son if he is doing well.”

Chennai City FC, on the other hand, has made a slow start to its campaign. It has bagged only five points from four games, with its only victory arriving against TRAU in the season opener in Coimbatore.

With an away trip to Srinagar, Chennai City FC skipper Roberto Eslava said, “We have shown intensity, so the points that we have dropped, haven’t been for the lack of it."

“We showed great fight against Punjab, though the scoreline may suggest otherwise. They scored a second (goal) in the dying minutes, so we had to go broke for an equaliser and they caught us off guard in stoppage time and added a third. We have shown this desire in every game, and the next game against Kashmir won’t be any different.

The match is scheduled for a noon kick-off.