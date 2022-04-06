I-League: Mohammedan Sporting beats Rajasthan United to regain top spot

Title aspirant Mohammedan SC regained the top spot in the current standings by downing newcomer Rajasthan United FC 2-1 in a 10 round match of the I-League at Kalyani Stadium on Wednesday.

Mohammedan Sporting struck early through Azharuddin Mallick before Nikola Stojanovic doubled the lead shortly before the break. Rajasthan United fought back in the second half and reduced the margin off Julian Omar Ramos in the final quarter of the action.

The win helped Mohammedan Sporting tally 22 points from nine matches and regain the top spot by edging past holder Kerala Blasters by a point.

In another match played at Naihati, RoundGlass Punjab FC beat Indian Arrows 3-0 to record its second successive win.

Kurtis Guthrie, Maheson Singh and Rupert Nongrum were on the target for the Punjab side while the Indian Arrows got a consolation goal through an own goal from Punjab defender Jaspreet Singh own goal. The win saw RoundGlass Punjab tying third-placed Sreenidi Deccan FC on 17 points with a match to spare.