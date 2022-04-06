Football India India I-League: Mohammedan Sporting beats Rajasthan United to regain top spot Title aspirant Mohammedan Sporting regained the top spot in the current standings by downing newcomer Rajasthan United FC 2-1 in a 10 round match of the I-League at Kalyani Stadium on Wednesday. Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA 06 April, 2022 21:04 IST Nikola Stojanovic doubled the lead for Mohammedan Sporting, which turned out to be the winner, guiding the club to the top. - AIFF Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA 06 April, 2022 21:04 IST Title aspirant Mohammedan SC regained the top spot in the current standings by downing newcomer Rajasthan United FC 2-1 in a 10 round match of the I-League at Kalyani Stadium on Wednesday.Mohammedan Sporting struck early through Azharuddin Mallick before Nikola Stojanovic doubled the lead shortly before the break. Rajasthan United fought back in the second half and reduced the margin off Julian Omar Ramos in the final quarter of the action.The win helped Mohammedan Sporting tally 22 points from nine matches and regain the top spot by edging past holder Kerala Blasters by a point.ALSO READ | I-League: Gokulam Kerala beats Sreenidi Deccan FC to top group; NEROCA beats Kenkre In another match played at Naihati, RoundGlass Punjab FC beat Indian Arrows 3-0 to record its second successive win.Kurtis Guthrie, Maheson Singh and Rupert Nongrum were on the target for the Punjab side while the Indian Arrows got a consolation goal through an own goal from Punjab defender Jaspreet Singh own goal. The win saw RoundGlass Punjab tying third-placed Sreenidi Deccan FC on 17 points with a match to spare.The Result:(At Kalyani) – Mohammedan Sporting 2 (Azharuddin Mallick 17, Nikola Stojanovic 36) bt Rajasthan United FC 1 (Julian Omar Ramos 70).(At Naihati) - RoundGlass Punjab FC 3 (Kurtis Guthrie 51, Maheson Singh 54, Rupert Nongrum 86) bt Indian Arrows 1 (Jaspreet Singh 90+7-og). Read more stories on India. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :