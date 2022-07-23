India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U20 Championship

India U-20 National Team Head Coach Shanmugam Venkatesh announced a squad of 23 for India’s campaign in the SAFF U-20 Championship in Bhubaneswar. India plays its first match against Bangladesh at the Kalinga Stadium on July 27.

"Being the best side in South Asia, expectations will be high. The tournament is special for us, and a great opportunity for the boys to have a taste of International football post the long pandemic,” Venkatesh told the AIFF website.

While the team will be playing International football after almost two years, the India U-20 side has competed at the domestic level in the Hero I-League, and the IFA Shield over the last two seasons, with most of the players in the U-20 side being drafted from Indian Arrows.

"All the boys are raring to go at the opportunity to don the India jersey," the former Indian captain added.

The U20 boys will be playing the AFC U-20 Championship Qualifiers in September where it is drawn in Group H alongside Australia, Kuwait, and host Iraq.

"The team is quite motivated to do well both in South Asia, and at the Continental level. They are aware of the value and the importance of doing well in Asia which is why the SAFF Championship is a good platform for us to prepare well,” Venkatesh added.