India

India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U20 Championship

The U20 boys will be playing the AFC U-20 Championship Qualifiers in September where it is drawn in Group H alongside Australia, Kuwait, and Iraq.

Team Sportstar
23 July, 2022 15:29 IST
23 July, 2022 15:29 IST
India plays its first match against Bangladesh at the Kalinga Stadium on July 27

India plays its first match against Bangladesh at the Kalinga Stadium on July 27 | Photo Credit: AIFF

The U20 boys will be playing the AFC U-20 Championship Qualifiers in September where it is drawn in Group H alongside Australia, Kuwait, and Iraq.

India U-20 National Team Head Coach Shanmugam Venkatesh announced a squad of 23 for India’s campaign in the SAFF U-20 Championship in Bhubaneswar. India plays its first match against Bangladesh at the Kalinga Stadium on July 27.

Also Read
AIFF new constitution: Supreme Court directs CoA, State Associations to file objections by July 25

"Being the best side in South Asia, expectations will be high. The tournament is special for us, and a great opportunity for the boys to have a taste of International football post the long pandemic,” Venkatesh told the AIFF website.

While the team will be playing International football after almost two years, the India U-20 side has competed at the domestic level in the Hero I-League, and the IFA Shield over the last two seasons, with most of the players in the U-20 side being drafted from Indian Arrows.

"All the boys are raring to go at the opportunity to don the India jersey," the former Indian captain added.

The U20 boys will be playing the AFC U-20 Championship Qualifiers in September where it is drawn in Group H alongside Australia, Kuwait, and host Iraq.

"The team is quite motivated to do well both in South Asia, and at the Continental level. They are aware of the value and the importance of doing well in Asia which is why the SAFF Championship is a good platform for us to prepare well,” Venkatesh added.

23-member squad for the SAFF U-20 Championship:
Goalkeepers: Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari, Mohit Singh Dhami, Som Kumar.
Defenders: Amandeep, Halen Nongtdu, Bikash Yumnam, Sajad Hussain Parray, Raj Basfore, Brijesh Giri, Tankadhar Bag, Pritam Meetei Sorokhaibam.
Midfielders: Sibajit Singh Leimapokpam, Vibin Mohanan, Vinay Harji, Maheson Singh Tongbram, Sujit Singh, Harsh Sailesh Patre, Taison Singh Loitongbam, Macarton Louis Nickson.
Forwards: Gurkirat Singh, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Himanshu Jangra, Shubho Paul.
Head Coach: Shanmugam Venkatesh.

Read more stories on India.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

Record breakers Gokulam Kerala ready for AFC Cup challenge

Kolkata football's bar pujo - what this Bengali football tradition is all about | Poila Baisakh

Thomas Dennerby: Hope Women's Asian Cup campaign inspires more girls to join the national team

Dalima Chhibber: Bubble life may force you to fixate on insecurities

Slide shows

Future of Indian football: Five players who impressed in I-League 2016-17

I-League: Aizawl celebrates historic title with community

Bengaluru FC dominates I-League awards

Indian football team's outing in Kovalam

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us