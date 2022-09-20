India

India confirms squad for Vietnam, Singapore friendlies; Sunil Chhetri leading attack

Sunil Chhetri, who recently won the Durand Cup winner with Bengaluru FC, will be leading the attack along with Ishan Pandita.

Team Sportstar
20 September, 2022 19:41 IST
Durand Cup winner and India captain Sunil Chhetri will be leading the attack.

Durand Cup winner and India captain Sunil Chhetri will be leading the attack.

India announced the final list of 23 players who will be travelling to Vietnam to take part in the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament.

Sunil Chhetri, who recently won the Durand Cup with Bengaluru FC, will be leading the attack along with Ishan Pandita.

Lallianzuala Chhangte gets a call-up by Igor Stimac courtesy of his stellar performance in the Durand Cup where he finished as the tournament top-scorer with seven goals.

Chhangte will be joined by the likes of Liston Colaco and Ashique Kuruniyan on the flanks while the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Brandon Fernandes will control the midfield.

India’s defence has a good mixture of experience and youth- Sandesh Jhingan and Harmanjot Singh Khabra bring in the necessary expertise. At the same time, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra and Chinglesana Singh are the up-and-coming heart of the Indian defence.

India’s final 23-man squad
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Amrinder Singh
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender.
Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Vikram Partap Singh, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lallianzuala Chhangte.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.

