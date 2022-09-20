India confirms squad for Vietnam, Singapore friendlies; Sunil Chhetri leading attack

India announced the final list of 23 players who will be travelling to Vietnam to take part in the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament.

Sunil Chhetri, who recently won the Durand Cup with Bengaluru FC, will be leading the attack along with Ishan Pandita.

Lallianzuala Chhangte gets a call-up by Igor Stimac courtesy of his stellar performance in the Durand Cup where he finished as the tournament top-scorer with seven goals.

Chhangte will be joined by the likes of Liston Colaco and Ashique Kuruniyan on the flanks while the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Brandon Fernandes will control the midfield.

India’s defence has a good mixture of experience and youth- Sandesh Jhingan and Harmanjot Singh Khabra bring in the necessary expertise. At the same time, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra and Chinglesana Singh are the up-and-coming heart of the Indian defence.