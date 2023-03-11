India

India out of U-20 AFC Women’s Asian Cup race after draw against Vietnam in qualifiers

Team Sportstar
11 March, 2023 19:24 IST
It was the first time India dropped points in the qualifiers and that cost it heaviy in securing a spot in the U20 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

It was the first time India dropped points in the qualifiers and that cost it heaviy in securing a spot in the U20 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

The Indian under-20 women’s football failed to qualify for the U20 AFC Women’s Asian Cup after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Vietnam at the Viet Tri Stadium on Saturday.

Both India and Vietnam had six points with two wins from their first two games against Indonesia and Singapore, while the hosts had an advantage with a higher goal difference (+14 as compared to +13 of India).

Coming into the must-win match, the young Blue Tigresses created multiple chances but were able to convert just one, when Babina Devi scored a brilliant goal from outside the box in the 12th minute.

Vietnam’s reply came in the first-half injury time when Tran Nhat Lan tried a shot from the edge of the box. Though it hit the post, the forward tries another hit and this time, she found the net to make it all square at home.

While India’s coach Maymol Rocky tries fresh legs in the second half, bringing on Mousumi Murmu and Sumati Kumari for Neha and Anita Kumari, respectively, the visitors failed to capitalise on multiple chances in the second half.

