India

India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship

A chunk of the squad comprises members of the under-17 team that played in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in October last year.

Team Sportstar
30 January, 2023 22:12 IST
File Photo: Hemam Shilky Devi (in blue), the youngest players to play for the senior team, will be a vital cog in defence at the U20 SAFF Women’s Championship.

File Photo: Hemam Shilky Devi (in blue), the youngest players to play for the senior team, will be a vital cog in defence at the U20 SAFF Women’s Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India announced its 23-member squad for the SAFF U-20 Championship set to be played in Bangladesh from February 3, 2023.

Astam Oraon, the captain of the team, is expected to lead the defence as the Young Blue Tigresses travel to Bangladesh looking for glory. Some of the player, who missed out on the World Cup, owing to crossing the threshold age, have returned in the squad as well.

One of the most important players among them is midfielder Martina Thokchom, who played a key role as India won its maiden U-18 SAFF title last year.

India will open its campaign against Bhutan on February 3 and will play Bangladesh two days later, while it will play its final league stage match against Nepal on February 7.

The top two ranked teams after three matches will play against each other in the final.

Full Squad:
Goalkeeper: Monalisha Devi, Anshika, Anjali
Defenders: Astam Oraon, Shilky Devi, Kajal, Shubhangi Singh, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Gladys
Midfielders: Martina Thokchom, Kajol D’Souza, Babina Devi, Nitu Linda, Tania Kanti, Shailja
Forwards: Lynda Kom, Apurna Narzary, Sunita Munda, Sumati Kumari, Neha, Sonali Soren, Anita Kumari

