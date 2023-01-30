India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship

India announced its 23-member squad for the SAFF U-20 Championship set to be played in Bangladesh from February 3, 2023.

A chunk of the squad comprises members of the under-17 team that played in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in October last year.

Astam Oraon, the captain of the team, is expected to lead the defence as the Young Blue Tigresses travel to Bangladesh looking for glory. Some of the player, who missed out on the World Cup, owing to crossing the threshold age, have returned in the squad as well.

One of the most important players among them is midfielder Martina Thokchom, who played a key role as India won its maiden U-18 SAFF title last year.

India will open its campaign against Bhutan on February 3 and will play Bangladesh two days later, while it will play its final league stage match against Nepal on February 7.

The top two ranked teams after three matches will play against each other in the final.