India to face Oman in do-or-die World Cup qualifier

Winless in four games so far in an increasingly disappointing campaign, the Indian football team faces higher-ranked Oman in a do-or-die Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying round match in Muscat on Tuesday.

A first half strike from Sunil Chhetri gave India hopes of beating Oman in the first leg in Guwahati in September but it ultimately turned out to be so-near-yet-so-far as the Gulf nation struck twice in the final 10 minutes to outwit the home side.

Oman is coming into this match after an emphatic (4-1) win over Bangladesh in Muscat on November 14.

India, on the other hand, is struggling after an impressive goal-less draw against Asian champions Qatar as it needed late equalisers in its identical 1-1 draws against lower-ranked Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

ALSO READ | India vs Afghanistan: Doungel's late header salvages 1-1 draw for India

After three draws and a defeat, India is fourth in the Group E table with three points, while Oman is second with nine points from four matches. Qatar is on top with 10 points from four matches.

An upset win over Oman will certainly keep Igor Stimac’s side in the hunt for a next round berth but a loss will virtually send India out of reckoning as far as the 2022 World Cup qualification is concerned.

If India loses, it will trail Oman by nine points and have only three matches -- maximum nine points -- left to play in this second round of the qualifiers.

Even the runner-up sides from the eight groups are not guaranteed an automatic spot in the third round of the qualifiers.

A draw against Oman will also make it difficult for India to qualify for the next round. Its last three matches -- all to be played next year -- are against Qatar (at home on March 26), Bangladesh (away, June 4) and Afghanistan (at home, June 9).

ALSO READ | India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Can India qualify for next round?

But getting a least a point against Oman may prove crucial as it will make it easier for the Blue Tigers to get an automatic third round berth for the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers.

This campaign is also a joint qualifying round for the 2023 Asian Cup and the third-placed teams and the best four fourth placed teams from the eight groups automatically get a spot in the third round of the qualifiers of the continental championships.

Stimac’s side has struggled not just in defence but four matches into this campaign, it is also clear that its offence is also not in the best of form.

India is no longer dependent on only Chhetri to score the goals but the inability to convert the chances has cost the team dear.

Stimac has no illusion about who is the favourite on Tuesday but he is also hoping that his players will convert the chances which come their way and score goals.

ALSO READ | India vs Oman live streaming, FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: When and where to watch IND vs OMN

“Oman are much better now than the team we played against in Guwahati. They are the favourites. We know for a fact that match is going to be very difficult for us,” the high profile Croatian coach said.

Historically too, India is the underdog, having not won any of the 11 matches it has played against Oman, who has emerged victorious on eight occasions.

Before the Guwahati match in September, the two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the run-up to the 2019 Asian Cup in the UAE. In the two legs of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers played in 2015, India had lost to Oman 0-3 in Muscat before a 1-2 defeat in Bangalore.

India will still be without senior central defender Anas Edathodika as he returned home before the Afghanistan match due to a family emergency, dealing a further blow to a team which has lost the services of Sandesh Jhingan, Rowling Borges and Amarjit Singh due to injuries.