Kerala girl Shilji nets four as India U-17 women thrash Jordan 7-0 in friendly

Shilji Shaji scored four goals in the Indian U-17 women’s team’s 7-0 thrashing of Jordan in a friendly match here on Monday.

Shilji struck in the second, 37th, 74th and 76th minutes while Manisha Kumari (13th), Pooja (18th) and Sanjana (90+1) were the other goal-scorers at the Prince Mohammed Stadium.

The Young Tigresses are preparing for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup, which is set to take place next year. This was the first international match the newly-assembled squad played after they set camp in Chennai last month.

It took Shilji all of two minutes to open the scoring for India, before Manisha Kumari doubled the lead in the 13th minute, as she nodded a corner from captain Heena Khatun.

Five minutes later, Pooja produced a glorious volley that went in at the far post, after Arya Anilkumar sent in the cross.

Pooja turned provider in the 37th minute when her shot from the right was saved by the opposition keeper. However, she got on the rebound and sent it in for Shilji to score her second.

India added three more goals in the second half, with Kerala’s Shilji scoring two of those to take her tally from the game to four.

Substitute midfielder Sanjana Chanu wrapped up the win in injury time, netting India’s seventh goal.

The two teams will play another friendly match on Thursday.