MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Pakistan in SAFF U19 Championship 2023 final as Blue Colts beat Nepal on penalties

The Indian football team beat hosts Nepal 3-2 in the penalty shootout to enter the final and set up an India vs Pakistan in the summit clash, at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 19:34 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian Men’s U19 team celebrates winning the semifinal.
The Indian Men’s U19 team celebrates winning the semifinal. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

The Indian Men’s U19 team celebrates winning the semifinal. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

The Indian football team beat the host Nepal 3-2 in the penalty shootout to enter the final and set up an India vs Pakistan in the summit clash, at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

More to follow.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India starts favourite against Nepal in SAFF U19 Championship semifinals
    PTI
  2. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Maxwell removes Rohit Sharma on 81; Shreyas walks in at four
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan in SAFF U19 Championship 2023 final as Blue Colts beat Nepal on penalties
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG v BFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 Highlights, September 27: Sift Samra wins gold with World Record; Women’s 25m Pistol team wins gold; Roshibina through to Wushu final; India 7th with 22 medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. India vs Pakistan in SAFF U19 Championship 2023 final as Blue Colts beat Nepal on penalties
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian football, Asian Games 2023: India looks to fight as a unit against heavyweight Saudi Arabia in Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG v BFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. India starts favourite against Nepal in SAFF U19 Championship semifinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India starts favourite against Nepal in SAFF U19 Championship semifinals
    PTI
  2. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Maxwell removes Rohit Sharma on 81; Shreyas walks in at four
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan in SAFF U19 Championship 2023 final as Blue Colts beat Nepal on penalties
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG v BFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 Highlights, September 27: Sift Samra wins gold with World Record; Women’s 25m Pistol team wins gold; Roshibina through to Wushu final; India 7th with 22 medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment