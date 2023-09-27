India vs Pakistan in SAFF U19 Championship 2023 final as Blue Colts beat Nepal on penalties

The Indian football team beat the host Nepal 3-2 in the penalty shootout to enter the final and set up an India vs Pakistan in the summit clash, at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu on Wednesday.
