Why VAR was not used during Qatar’s controversial goal against India in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 second round qualifier between India and Qatar was marred by controversy as the host’s equaliser looked to have arrived after the ball had rolled out of play.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 23:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s defender Jay Gupta and Qatar’s forward Mohamed Gouda vie for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers.
India’s defender Jay Gupta and Qatar’s forward Mohamed Gouda vie for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India's defender Jay Gupta and Qatar's forward Mohamed Gouda vie for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers. | Photo Credit: AFP

India was facing Qatar away from home and needed a win to make it to the third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers for the very first time in its history.

However, despite leading through Lallianzuala Chhangte but Qatar equalised via a hugely controversial goal.

In the 73rd minute, Yousef Aymen puts the ball into the net for the hosts. The Indian players thought that the ball had gone out of play after Gurpreet had saved a header from Aymen and the ball trickled out of play. But the whistle does not come and Qatar’s defender Al Hassan pulls the ball inside and squares it to Aymen, who slots home from close range.

ALSO READ | Who was the referee who gave the controversial goal to Qatar against India in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?

The Indian players had completely stopped playing as the ball was visibly out of play. Despite protest from the Indian players the match officials awards the goal to Qatar.

South Korean referee Kim Woo-sung consulted with the lineman and stayed with his initial decision.

The second round matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers doesn’t have the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

What is VAR

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is a technology-aided officiating system intended to assist the on-field referees in a football match.

