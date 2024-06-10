MagazineBuy Print

Qatar vs India: When and where to watch India’s final FIFA World Cup qualifier match?

The Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup qualifier match can be watched LIVE on the FanCode app and website.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 19:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian football team during its match against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Indian football team during its match against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. | Photo Credit: R V MOORTHY/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian football team during its match against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. | Photo Credit: R V MOORTHY/ The Hindu

India faces AFC Asian Cup 2023 champion, Qatar, in its last second round match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on June 11 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

When and where will the Qatar vs India, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier kick-off?

The final FIFA World Cup qualifiers group stage match between Qatar and India will kick-off at 9:15 PM IST on Wednesday, June 11, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where to watch Qatar vs India, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match in India?

The Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup qualifier match can be watched LIVE on the FanCode app and website.

The India and Qatar clash will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India.

