India vs Singapore, Hung Thinh tournament: When, where to watch, live streaming info, India telecast, predicted 11, squads

India will play its first match of the Hung Thinh tournament against Singapore on September 24 at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

India will start the match as a favourite, at least on paper against Singapore, which is currently ranked at 159. India will look to gain momentum right from the start with a win against Singapore.

Igor Stimac’s India will be in action for the first time since June this year. Currently, on a three-match winning streak, which led to India’s AFC Asian Cup qualification, the Blue Tigers have a great opportunity to win silverware in the tournament and keep the momentum going.

India vs Singapore Predicted XI India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri (C),. Singapore: Hassan Sunny (GK); Irfan Fandi, Hariss Harun (C), Amirul Adli; Nazrul Nazari, Shahdan Sulaiman, Shah Shahiran, Adam Swandi, Sahil Suhaimi, Ikhsan Fandi, Taufik Suparno.

When and where to watch the India vs Singapore match When does the India-Singapore match kick-off? The India vs Singapore match kicks-off at 5:30 PM IST at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Where can I watch the India-Singapore match? The match will be telecasted live on Eurosport. The match will also be live streamed online on JIO TV. **Details for Indian viewers only*