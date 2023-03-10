India faces Vietnam in must-win game at AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1

The Indian Women’s U-20 Team will take on Vietnam in a must-win Group F match of the 2024 AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1 at the Viet Tri Stadium on Saturday, March 11.

Both India and Vietnam have six points with two wins from their first two games against Indonesia and Singapore. The hosts are top of the table due to a superior goal difference (GD) of +14 (3-0 vs Indonesia and 11-0 vs Singapore). India has a goal difference of +13 (7-0 vs Singapore and 6-0 vs Indonesia).

A superior GD gives Vietnam an advantage, as a draw on Saturday will be enough for it to qualify as the group winner, while only a win will do for India.

“We were confident of a win going into this match, and the team delivered very well,” said midfielder Kajol Dsouza after the victory over Indonesia on Thursday, in which India scored three goals in each half.

Six different scorers have found the net in the qualifiers so far, which would please head coach Maymol Rocky.

However, Rocky knows that it will be a difficult outing against the in-form Vietnam team, which flexed its muscles in the 11-0 thrashing of Singapore on Thursday.

“It’s not going to be easy against Vietnam. We have seen their matches. They have 12 players on the field because of the crowd,” said Rocky.

“We have been preparing for this big match since we were in our camp back home in India. Tomorrow will be like a final for both sides,” she said.

The group winner will make it to Round 2 of the qualifiers, which will take place in June to decide the final list of eight teams for the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup to be held in Uzbekistan next year.

When and where can you watch the match?

The AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1 match between Vietnam and India will kick off at 4:30 pm IST on Match 11 and will be streamed live on the VFF YouTube Channel.