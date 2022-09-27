India vs Vietnam, Hung Thinh tournament: When, where to watch, live streaming info, India telecast, predicted 11, squads

The Indian men’s football team will have its task cut out when it takes on Vietnam in the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday.

In its opener last Saturday, India was held to a 1-1 draw by lower-ranked Singapore.

Up against a confident Vietnam, which blanked Singapore 4-0 in its first match, the Blue Tigers will have to be extremely focused.

“It will be a very different game against a much stronger opponent, so our approach will also change accordingly,” said India head coach Igor Stimac on the eve of the match.

“We need to be more focused, especially on vertical football and quick transition.

“At the same time, we must maintain focus on our defence as well. They pose a real threat from long range shots, and from their crosses, and we need to be able to deal with that,” said Stimac.

The India head coach has also closely followed the match between Vietnam and Singapore, and believes that their Tuesday’s opponents are an organised unit.

“I’ve watched their first match against Singapore and they (Vietnam) are a very disciplined side,” said Stimac.

“They have also had enough time after the first game for recovery, while we need to see how many of our boys will be available and fit to play.”

However, the 55-year-old chose to look at the brighter side, which is the availability of most of his players for selection.

Hinting that there may be significant changes to the side, he said, “A few of our players are back and fresh now, so we will make sure we have enough strength and speed on the pitch for Vietnam.”

-Via PTI

Team news

India will have the defensive duo of Sandesh Jhingan and Chinglesana Singh back for the match, which is an added bonus given the strong attack of Vietnam.

No teams have reported any injuries as of now.

Head-to-head record

According to official records, India and Vietnam have played 13 times till now. The Blue Tigers have won eight matches, while Vietnam has won three. Two matches have ended in draws.

India has previously beaten Vietnam 3-1 to win the 2002 LG Cup final after mounting a comeback in the final. The two countries last met in an international friendly in 2010. India clinched a 3-1 win with Sunil Chhetri grabbing a hat-trick in that game.

India vs Vietnam Predicted XI India predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco; Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C). Vietnam Predicted XI: Dang Van Lam (GK); Bui Tien Dung (C), Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Chau Ngoc Quang, Nguyen Van Quyet, Nguyen Quang Hai, Ho Tan Tai, Pham Tuan Hai, Phan Tuan Tai, Nham Mang Dung, Tran Dinh Trong

When and where to watch the India vs Vietnam match When does the India-Vietnam match kick-off? The India vs Vietnam match kicks-off at 5:30 PM IST at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Where can I watch the India-Vietnam match? The match will be telecasted live on Eurosport. The match will also be live streamed online on JIO TV. **Details for Indian viewers only*