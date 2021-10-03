India women beat UAE 4-1 in international friendly

India beat UAE 4-1 in an international women's friendly in Dubai on Saturday.

Manisha (20th minute), Pyari Xaxa (27th), Sweety Devi (41st) and Anju Tamang (75th) scored for India in a match that was played behind closed doors at the UAE FA Stadium in Dubai.

India is currently ranked 57th in the FIFA chart while UAE is placed at the 100th spot.

The friendly match was a part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by India in January-February.

This was India's first win of the year. The Blue Tigresses have been winless in the five matches played so far this year, though all of those matches were against higher-ranked European sides.

They play against Tunisia, ranked 77th, on Monday at the same venue.