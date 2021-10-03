Football India India India women beat UAE 4-1 in international friendly India beats United Arab Emirates in an international women's friendly at the UAE FA Stadium in Dubai. PTI 03 October, 2021 08:57 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The friendly match was part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup in January-February, 2022. - REUTERS PTI 03 October, 2021 08:57 IST India beat UAE 4-1 in an international women's friendly in Dubai on Saturday.Manisha (20th minute), Pyari Xaxa (27th), Sweety Devi (41st) and Anju Tamang (75th) scored for India in a match that was played behind closed doors at the UAE FA Stadium in Dubai.India is currently ranked 57th in the FIFA chart while UAE is placed at the 100th spot.ALSO READ - Would like to play SAFF C'ship without nervousness - StimacThe friendly match was a part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by India in January-February.This was India's first win of the year. The Blue Tigresses have been winless in the five matches played so far this year, though all of those matches were against higher-ranked European sides.They play against Tunisia, ranked 77th, on Monday at the same venue. Read more stories on India. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :