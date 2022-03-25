Indian team clinches SAFF U-18 Women's Championship title

India lost 0-1 to Bangladesh but still emerged champion of the SAFF U-18 Women's Championships on account of a better goal difference, on Friday. India enjoyed a better goal difference of +11 in comparison to +3 of Bangladesh.

The valuable player of the tournament and the highest goal scorer of the tournament was Lynda Kom, who scored five goals in the tournament.

Bangladesh scraped past India by a solitary goal in the last league match of the tournament. India got off to a good start as Shubhangi found space in the opposition box in the fifth minute and went for a shot which went directly to Bangladesh custodian Rupna. India was unlucky to be denied by the post in the 40th minute when Nitu, all in the clear, placed it past Rupna only to see the ball bounce off the post and straight into the hands of Bangladesh goalkeeper.

RELATED| IWL 2021-22: Indian Women's League to kick-off on April 15

India head coach Thomas Dennerby brought in Poonam in place of Shubhangi at the interval. In the 60th minute, India captain Shilky Devi went for a shot from a long range but an agile Rupna was upto the task.

A couple of substitutions followed as Martina and Sunita were replaced by Naketa and Amisha respectively. With time running out, Bangladesh launched an all-out attack and Priyanka scored in the 74th minute with a shot from outside the box.