Indian women football team lands in UAE for friendly matches

The Indian women football team arrived in Dubai on Thursday for its upcoming friendlies in the UAE and Bahrain, which get underway on Saturday.

The friendlies have been planned as part of the team's preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup, which is set to take place in India next year.

The Indian team has been camping in Jamshedpur with help from the government of Jharkhand.

READ | Indian striker Karishma wants more women’s football tournaments as India gears up for AFC Asian Cup 2022

The 23-member squad, along with the support staff, travelled from Jamshedpur to New Delhi, before boarding a flight to Dubai.

The team will play friendlies against the United Arab Emirates (October 2) and Tunisia (October 4), before travelling to Bahrain, where it will face the host on October 10 and Chinese Taipei on October 13.

"The girls are all excited to be getting some match time for our Asian Cup preparation. We have trained hard for the last month in Jamshedpur, and now we are ready to test ourselves against some tough opponents," said head coach Thomas Dennerby.

Captain and centre-back Ashalata Devi thanked the authorities for arranging a camp and international matches amid a pandemic.

"We know the situation is not easy right now, but the way everything has been arranged to help us set up a long term preparation for the Asian Cup is amazing," said Ashalata Devi.

"Right from the camp being organised by the Jharkhand Government with top facilities, to matches scheduled against tough opponents, we have received immense support.

ALSO READ | 2022 will be a huge year for women’s football in India, says AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das

"All the girls are extremely thankful for that, and we are all putting in our full effort to be ready for the Asian Cup," she stated.