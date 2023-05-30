India

Intercontinental Cup: India captain Chhetri hands over first ticket to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

The tournament, featuring India, Lebanon, Mongolia and Vanuatu, comes close on the heels of the Men’s Hockey World Cup, which was hosted in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

PTI
Bhubaneswar 30 May, 2023 22:08 IST
Bhubaneswar 30 May, 2023 22:08 IST
Sunil Chhetri handed over the ticket for the four-nation tournament in the presence of Shaji Prabhakaran, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary-general, and India team coach Igor Stimac.

Sunil Chhetri handed over the ticket for the four-nation tournament in the presence of Shaji Prabhakaran, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary-general, and India team coach Igor Stimac. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The tournament, featuring India, Lebanon, Mongolia and Vanuatu, comes close on the heels of the Men’s Hockey World Cup, which was hosted in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The countdown to Odisha’s date with senior international men’s football -- the Intercontinental Cup from June 9 -- began on Tuesday with India skipper Sunil Chhetri handing over the first ticket to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Chhetri handed over the ticket for the four-nation tournament, to be played here from June 9-18, in the presence of Shaji Prabhakaran, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary-general, and India team coach Igor Stimac.

The tournament, featuring India, Lebanon, Mongolia and Vanuatu, comes close on the heels of the Men’s Hockey World Cup, which was hosted in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Also Read
Rejuvenated Chhetri relishes busy month ahead as India begins road to Asian Cup

“There is a lot of love for football amongst the people of Odisha. Hosting this spectacular event is another honour for us and will undoubtedly thrill the numerous football fans across the state and India,” Patnaik stated in a release.

“I would like to wish the teams the best of luck and encourage the fans to turn out in huge numbers to watch top-quality football that will unfold.”

Odisha hosted the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022, ISL seasons, IWL 2021-22, and the Odisha Women’s League, providing a huge boost to the development of football ecosystem in the state.

Bhubaneswar is also the base of the Indian U16 and U19 football teams, frequently hosting camps and training sessions.

Odisha is also the only state that has two teams competing in the Indian Women’s League. The Intercontinental Cup is set to kick off with Lebanon taking on Vanuatu in the opener, while India will play Mongolia.

Read more stories on India.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Kolkata Derby VLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal rivalry through the eyes of an outsider

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup- Five players who made a mark

Watch: Peter Hartley’s goal gives Jamshedpur FC first win of season, JFC beat NorthEast United FC 1-0

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted cheering for Mumbai City FC in big win against Kerala Blasters

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

The Kolkata Derby: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us