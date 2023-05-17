Manvir Singh and Vishal Kaith ruled out of Intercontinental Cup preparatory camp

Indian forward Manvir Singh and goalkeeper Vishal Kaith have been ruled out of the preparatory Indian camp in Bhubaneswar, the team announced on Wednesday.

Manvir has a right-ankle injury while Kaith picked up an injury in his right-shoulder. Both the players won the Indian Super League 2022-23 with ATK Mohun Bagan but failed to impress in the Super Cup as the Mariners ended this season last month.

Manvir had two goals and four assists in the ISL season while Kaith won the Golden Glove in 12 clean sheets. Starting in every game for the Mariners, he had a clean sheet in every second game.

The preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar started on May 14 and will select the final squad for the Intercontinental Cup, set to be played there from June 9-18, 2023.

While the team has said nothing on there return, it is most likely that the duo will miss the tournament, where India plays Mongolia, Vanuatu and Lebanon.

The replacements for Kaith and Manvir have not been named yet but Gurpreet is expected to keep the No. 1 position while captain Sunil Chhetri, Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita wil be the possible attackers in Igor Stimac’s list ahead of the tournament.

More to follow.