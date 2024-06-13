MagazineBuy Print

ISL: Punjab FC announces departure of 14 players

Punjab FC finished eighth in its inaugural season in the Indian Super League.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 21:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Madih Talal was pulling the strings for Punjab FC in the midfield during the Indian Super League 2023-24 season, having provided 10 assists, the highest by any player in the campaign.
infoIcon

Madih Talal was pulling the strings for Punjab FC in the midfield during the Indian Super League 2023-24 season, having provided 10 assists, the highest by any player in the campaign. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

In a post on social media platform X, Indian Super League side Punjab FC announced the departure of 14 players on Thursday.

“With gratitude and pride, we bid farewell to our departing Shers,” the club said in its statement. The players include Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Mohamed Salah, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Madih Talal, Sahil Tavora, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Krishnananda Singh, Juan Mera, Sweden Fernandes, Bidyashagar Singh, Luka Majcen, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, and Wilmar Jordan.

Jordan was recently signed by Chennaiyin FC on a one-year deal, thereby being the Marina Machans’ fifth signing ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Colombian was Punjab’s top-scorer in the ISL with eight goals.

READ MORE | ISL: Punjab FC parts ways with head coach Staikos Vergetis

Talal’s exit from the side will certainly be felt in Punjab’s midfield as the French player provided 10 assists in the 2023-24 Indian Super League campaign, the highest by any player this season.

