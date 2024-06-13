ISL: Punjab FC announces departure of 14 players

In a post on social media platform X, Indian Super League side Punjab FC announced the departure of 14 players on Thursday.
“With gratitude and pride, we bid farewell to our departing Shers,” the club said in its statement. The players include Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Mohamed Salah, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Madih Talal, Sahil Tavora, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Krishnananda Singh, Juan Mera, Sweden Fernandes, Bidyashagar Singh, Luka Majcen, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, and Wilmar Jordan.
Jordan was recently signed by Chennaiyin FC on a one-year deal, thereby being the Marina Machans’ fifth signing ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Colombian was Punjab’s top-scorer in the ISL with eight goals.
Talal’s exit from the side will certainly be felt in Punjab’s midfield as the French player provided 10 assists in the 2023-24 Indian Super League campaign, the highest by any player this season.
