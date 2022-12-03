India

ISL 2022-23: Petratos helps ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC 1-0

Dimitrios Petratos scored the winner in the 66th minute to hand ATK Mohun Bagan its fifth win of the season and keep it fourth in the table.

N. Sudarshan
BENGALURU 03 December, 2022 23:01 IST
BENGALURU 03 December, 2022 23:01 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan FC’s Dimitrios Petratos celebrates with his teammates after scoring ATKMB’s only goal of the match.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC’s Dimitrios Petratos celebrates with his teammates after scoring ATKMB’s only goal of the match. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Dimitrios Petratos scored the winner in the 66th minute to hand ATK Mohun Bagan its fifth win of the season and keep it fourth in the table.

Bengaluru FC’s joy of snapping a winless run last week was short-lived as it fell back into the rut with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday.

Australian Dimitrios Petratos scored the winner in the 66th minute to hand ATK MB its fifth win of the season and keep it fourth in the table. For Simon Grayson’s BFC it was a fifth loss from eight games as it remains rooted to ninth.

Substitute N. Sivasakthi could have snatched a point late on, but his shot from close range after receiving a splendid ball from Javi Hernandez clattered off bar.

Also Read
ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC beats Chennaiyin FC 3-1, maintains second spot

The football, for much of the evening, was evenly contested. Sunil Chhetri returned to the starting eleven as a sizeable crowd chose to liven up the Sree Kanteerava Stadium over watching a World Cup knock-out game between the Netherlands and USA on television.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC’s goalkeeper Vishal Kaith in action against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League clash between the two sides in Bengaluru on Saturday.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC’s goalkeeper Vishal Kaith in action against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League clash between the two sides in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The home side should have taken the lead as early as the fifth minute when a faulty pass from the ATK MB defence gave Hernandez a golden opportunity. But with just the ‘keeper to beat, the Spaniard fluffed the chance.

After the break, BFC displayed some good build-up play but couldn’t find the killer touch in the final third. Juan Ferrando’s men duly capitalised.

Ashique Kuruniyan, formerly of BFC, recovered possession quickly after losing it and initiated the move that resulted in Petratos’ s splendid curved strike into the right corner from just outside the penalty area.

Roy Krishna could have equalised in the 68th minute but shot wide from a promising position.

Result: Bengaluru FC 0 lost to ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (Petratos 66)

Read more stories on India.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

Kolkata Derby VLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal rivalry through the eyes of an outsider

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup- Five players who made a mark

Watch: Peter Hartley’s goal gives Jamshedpur FC first win of season, JFC beat NorthEast United FC 1-0

Slide shows

Future of Indian football: Five players who impressed in I-League 2016-17

I-League: Aizawl celebrates historic title with community

Bengaluru FC dominates I-League awards

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us