ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan fixtures list, schedule, squads, match timings

ATK Mohun Bagan will start its Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season against Chennaiyin FC on October 10, 2022, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
The Mariners finished third in the table last season with 37 points from 20 matches.
ATK Mohun Bagan full squad
Goalkeepers: Arsh Anwar Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Brendan Hamill, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Tiri, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri.
Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Ningombam, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lenny Rodrigues, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pronay Halder.
Forwards: Dimitrios Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Giri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh