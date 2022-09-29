India

ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan fixtures list, schedule, squads, match timings

ATK Mohun Bagan will start its Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season against Chennaiyin FC on October 10, 2022, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Team Sportstar
29 September, 2022 13:02 IST
Joni Kauko of ATK Mohun Bagan takes a shot to score a goal during match 89 of season 8 of HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE played between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, India, on 12th February 2022.

| Photo Credit: Faheem Hussain/Focus Sports/ ISL

The Mariners finished third in the table last season with 37 points from 20 matches.

ATK Mohun Bagan full squad
Goalkeepers: Arsh Anwar Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Brendan Hamill, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Tiri, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri.
Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Ningombam, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lenny Rodrigues, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pronay Halder.
Forwards: Dimitrios Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Giri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

