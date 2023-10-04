ISL 2023-24, Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Indian Super League?

East Bengal will look to continue its winning momentum when its coach Carles Cuadrat gears up to face his former side, Bengaluru FC, in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday.

The red-and-gold brigade rode on a free-kick goal by Cleiton Silva to find its first win in the league against ISL 2021-22 winner, Hyderabad FC – its first-ever win against the Nizams.

Cuadrat, who won the ISL title with Bengaluru FC – its only title so far – has now shifted allegiance to the Kolkata-based side, which ended as the runner-up in the Durand Cup 2023.

Bengaluru FC, which finished as the runner-up last season, has had an unimpressive start this season.

Playing without its captain Sunil Chhetri – who was with the Indian team at the Asian Games – it has lost both its games, losing to Kerala Blasters and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, respectively.

The two sides have 12 times since 2015, including six times in the ISL. In the ISL as well as overall, East Bengal has the upper hand, winning six matches and drawing one.

In the last season, only two sides had completed a league double over Bengaluru FC – EBFC was one of them.

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO