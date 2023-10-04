MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24, Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Indian Super League?

The two sides have 12 times since 2015, including six times in the ISL. In the ISL as well as overall, East Bengal has the upper hand, winning six matches and drawing one.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 10:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal’s forward Nandhakumar Sekar in action in the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium in their previous match.
East Bengal’s forward Nandhakumar Sekar in action in the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium in their previous match. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

East Bengal’s forward Nandhakumar Sekar in action in the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium in their previous match. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

East Bengal will look to continue its winning momentum when its coach Carles Cuadrat gears up to face his former side, Bengaluru FC, in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday.

The red-and-gold brigade rode on a free-kick goal by Cleiton Silva to find its first win in the league against ISL 2021-22 winner, Hyderabad FC – its first-ever win against the Nizams.

Cuadrat, who won the ISL title with Bengaluru FC – its only title so far – has now shifted allegiance to the Kolkata-based side, which ended as the runner-up in the Durand Cup 2023.

Bengaluru FC, which finished as the runner-up last season, has had an unimpressive start this season.

Playing without its captain Sunil Chhetri – who was with the Indian team at the Asian Games – it has lost both its games, losing to Kerala Blasters and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, respectively.

The two sides have 12 times since 2015, including six times in the ISL. In the ISL as well as overall, East Bengal has the upper hand, winning six matches and drawing one.

In the last season, only two sides had completed a league double over Bengaluru FC – EBFC was one of them.

Read the full preview HERE.

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the match kicking-off?
The Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST on October 4 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
How can you watch the Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Channel (TV). The game will be livestreamed on JioCinema.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Bengaluru FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

