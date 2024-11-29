ISL 2024-25: East Bengal beats NorthEast United FC 1-0 to clinch first win of season

East Bengal beat NorthEast United FC 1-0 for its first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season as the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday.
Dimitrios Diamantako scored in the 23rd-minute to lead the Red and Gold Brigade to the win.
More to follow...
