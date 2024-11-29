 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: East Bengal beats NorthEast United FC 1-0 to clinch first win of season

Dimitrios Diamantako scored in the 23rd-minute to lead the Red and Gold Brigade to the win.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 21:31 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Dimitrios Diamantakos of East Bengal FC during match 56 between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC.
Dimitrios Diamantakos of East Bengal FC during match 56 between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ FSDL
infoIcon

Dimitrios Diamantakos of East Bengal FC during match 56 between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ FSDL

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Underperforming Mumbai City FC aims for much-needed win against Hyderabad FC
    Shayan Acharya
  2. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal beats NorthEast United FC 1-0 to clinch first win of season
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs NorthEast United Highlights, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 1-0 NEUFC - Diamantakos’ scores; Chungnunga, Bemammer see red
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch EBFC v NEUFC; Preview; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Boris Singh scores match-winner as FC Goa beats Kerala Blasters
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al-Nassr vs Damac LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: NAS 2-0 DAM; Ronaldo scores brace
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea not in title race, says manager Maresca
    Reuters
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants face struggling Puneri Paltan; Haryana Steelers dominates standings with big win over Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs SL, 1st Test: South Africa poised to beat Sri Lanka after tons by Stubbs and Bavuma on Day 3
    AP
  5. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal beats NorthEast United FC 1-0 to clinch first win of season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment