ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters aims to break losing steak against confident Chennaiyin side

But Chennaiyin, now fourth in the league table, appears to be a confident side, having won its last two games and all its three wins this season have come from away matches.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 20:53 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
Kerala Blasters at a practice session in Kochi on Saturday.
Kerala Blasters at a practice session in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ R.K. Nithin
Kerala Blasters at a practice session in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ R.K. Nithin

After suffering three straight losses, Kerala Blasters will be desperate to avoid further damage when it plays Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

But Chennaiyin, now fourth in the league table, appears to be a confident side, having won its last two games and all its three wins this season have come from away matches.

That is something that could worry the Blasters, which is down in the 10th rung.

“We are in possession, we create chances and score goals in a good way, but we have conceded too many goals, that’s crystal clear. We have to solve that,” said Blasters head coach Mikael Stahre here on Saturday.

“We have to cooperate and be stronger like a team to defend our own goal,” Stahre added.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin’s head coach, Owen Coyle, feels the Southern derby between two attack-minded teams will be a thriller, but he is clear that his team will have to put up a strong defence.

“Their front players Luna, Peprah and Noah can create problems for anybody. That’s why I believe we will have a very good game,” said Coyle.

“We have to make sure we are defending very well.”

