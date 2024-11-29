 />
ISL 2024-25: Underperforming Mumbai City FC aims for much-needed win against Hyderabad FC

Mumbai City comes into the game on the back of a 0-3 defeat against Punjab FC earlier this week, while Hyderabad went down 0-6 to Odisha FC in its last outing.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 21:53 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE - Thaer Krouma of Mumbai City FC cheer post match 41 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season played between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC held at the Mumbai Football Arena, in Mumbai, on 3rd November 2024.
FILE - Thaer Krouma of Mumbai City FC cheer post match 41 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season played between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC held at the Mumbai Football Arena, in Mumbai, on 3rd November 2024. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ FSDL
infoIcon

FILE - Thaer Krouma of Mumbai City FC cheer post match 41 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season played between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC held at the Mumbai Football Arena, in Mumbai, on 3rd November 2024. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ FSDL

Both Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will be hoping for a change in fortune when they meet in an Indian Super League fixture at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

While the Mumbai City outfit is at the tenth spot on the points table, Hyderabad FC is no better, ranked one below.

Mumbai City comes into the game on the back of a 0-3 defeat against Punjab FC earlier this week, while Hyderabad went down 0-6 to Odisha FC in its last outing.

The fact that it didn’t lose to Hyderabad FC in its last four outings - a win and three draws - should inspire the Mumbai outfit on its home turf. However, head coach Petr Kratky believes that a change in approach might be necessary to return to winning ways.

“We have to prove that we can do better,” Kratky said. “We know that Hyderabad FC are more dangerous and a different team from last season. They can beat everyone. It’s about us, how we approach the game needs to be different…”

While both the teams have had some good moments in the tournament, consistency has been a major concern. In the eight games that it has played so far, Hyderabad FC has conceded 16 goals, and going forward, it needs to ensure that its backline holds up in crunch situations.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

