ISL 2024-25: Underperforming Mumbai City FC aims for much-needed win against Hyderabad FC

Both Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will be hoping for a change in fortune when they meet in an Indian Super League fixture at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

While the Mumbai City outfit is at the tenth spot on the points table, Hyderabad FC is no better, ranked one below.

Mumbai City comes into the game on the back of a 0-3 defeat against Punjab FC earlier this week, while Hyderabad went down 0-6 to Odisha FC in its last outing.

The fact that it didn’t lose to Hyderabad FC in its last four outings - a win and three draws - should inspire the Mumbai outfit on its home turf. However, head coach Petr Kratky believes that a change in approach might be necessary to return to winning ways.

“We have to prove that we can do better,” Kratky said. “We know that Hyderabad FC are more dangerous and a different team from last season. They can beat everyone. It’s about us, how we approach the game needs to be different…”

While both the teams have had some good moments in the tournament, consistency has been a major concern. In the eight games that it has played so far, Hyderabad FC has conceded 16 goals, and going forward, it needs to ensure that its backline holds up in crunch situations.