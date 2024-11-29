 />
ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan seeks to return to top as Chennaiyin FC seeks turnaround

Mohun Bagan will be looking to secure three points and try to usurp the top spot in the current league standings, which now belongs to Bengaluru FC.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 22:03 IST , KOLKATA - 3 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Liston Colaco of Mohun Bagan Super Giant scored his first goal of the season in the win over Jamshedpur FC. Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ FSDL
Liston Colaco of Mohun Bagan Super Giant scored his first goal of the season in the win over Jamshedpur FC. Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ FSDL | Photo Credit: Dipayan Bose
infoIcon

Liston Colaco of Mohun Bagan Super Giant scored his first goal of the season in the win over Jamshedpur FC. Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ FSDL | Photo Credit: Dipayan Bose

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be aiming to continue its winning run at home when it meets Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Riding on the back of a confident 3-0 win against Jamshedpur FC in its previous outing at home barely a week ago, Mohun Bagan will be looking to secure three points and try to usurp the top spot in the current league standings, which now belongs to Bengaluru FC.

The Blues visited the city recently to snatch a last-minute win against Mohammedan Sporting Club and regain the lead with 20 points from nine matches. Mohun Bagan SG, which is currently on 17 points from eight outings, will be eager to maintain its unbeaten run which it has managed in the last five matches.

Interestingly, the last time it lost a home game in the league stage happened against Chennaiyin FC (in ISL 10 on March 31; 2-3 margin).

READ | Speaking the language of football, NorthEast United’s Ajaraie is having fun in India

Mohun Bagan SG head coach Jose Molina sounded confident about the team’s attack gaining stability. “We try to use the full width of the pitch. We like to keep the wingers open. If they come in, then the full-backs can attack. We have really good wingers who are fast, really good in one-on-one situations and also powerful, who can score goals too,” Molina said ahead of his team’s upcoming assignment.

The good form of his Indian players like Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Anirudh Thapa and Deepak Tangri in the creative zone is keeping Molina hopeful of another good showing.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC has managed a chequered record so far but picked up all its three wins as a visitor. This factor will be keeping the away side, which is currently in the seventh spot with 12 points from three wins and as many draws and loses, upbeat as they look to return to winning ways after a forgettable outing at Kerala Blasters (0-3) in the previous match.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle acknowledged that his team will be up against a strong opposition but quickly added that his players can unsettle any opposition. “It will be our seventh game on the road and for that, I give huge credit to the players for what they have done so far,” Coyle said looking at the impressive wins his team secured while visiting Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC.

“It will be a big game for us. Mohun Bagan has a huge budget and a great team. But we have shown we can go to big arenas and win games,” he added.

There will be a lot of expectations on the young forward Irfan Yadwad, who made his national debut recently.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Chennaiyin FC

