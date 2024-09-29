ISL 2024-25: Edwin Sydney Vanspaul returns to Chennaiyin FC

Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced the signing of defensive midfielder Edwin Sydney Vanspaul on a free transfer.
Vanspaul, who can also play right-back, will return to the club for a second stint after he first signed for it in 2019. He went on to play in four seasons, when the club reached the ISL final in 2019-20.
He scored three goals in 78 appearances before he joined East Bengal in 2023, where injuries curtailed his appearances.
The 32-year-old will once again be teaming up with head coach Owen Coyle.
Chennaiyin is placed seventh in the table with three points after two games and will take on Hyderabad FC on Tuesday before the international break.
