ISL: Dimitrios Diamantakos joins East Bengal FC on a two-year deal

East Bengal FC announced the signing of Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 Golden Boot winner, Dimitrios Diamantakos, in a press release on Friday.

Diamantakos, who scored 13 goals for Kerala Blasters FC in last season’s ISL, will join the side on a two-year deal.

The 31-year old played for Kerala Blasters since 2022 and featured in 44 matches, scoring 28 goals and 7 assists across two seasons. He finished as the joint second-highest goal contributor in Indian football last season (20 goals in 20 games).

The Greek footballer also registered three goals and one assist in three Kalinga Super Cup games.

At the international level, Diamantakos has represented Greece’s senior national team and was part of the Greek squad that finished runner-up in the 2012 UEFA European U-19 Championship.

“Everyone knows that East Bengal has one of the greatest fan bases in Asia. I can’t wait to play in front of them. I will do my best to help my team achieve our goals and bring joy to our supporters,” said Diamantakos.

East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat said, “Diamantakos’ adaptation to India and the ISL has been remarkable and his inclusion will massively bolster our attack.

“He had offers from various clubs, but he believed in our project and chose to join East Bengal.”