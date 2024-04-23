Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan ISL semifinal LIVE: Starting XI, OFC v MBSG Indian Super League upates

Key Updates
- April 23, 2024 18:40Mohun Bagan SG Starting XI:
Kaith - Anwar, Yuste, Bose - Kauko, Suyavanshi - Thapa, Petratos, Colao, Manvir - Sadiku
- April 23, 2024 18:31Odisha’s Starting XI:
- April 23, 2024 17:09Match Preview
Odisha FC plays host to one of its staunchest on-field rivals in Mohun Bagan Super Giant as it eyes its maiden final entry, in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 10 semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.
The two teams have remained inseparable in the previous two meetings in the league stage (2-2 and 0-0) this season.
Mohun Bagan arrives in Odisha after being crowned the new League Winners Shield champion, which it attained by upstaging Mumbai City FC 2-1.Read the full preview below:
