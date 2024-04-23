MagazineBuy Print

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan ISL semifinal LIVE: Starting XI, OFC v MBSG Indian Super League upates

OFC vs MBSG: Follow the live updates of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Updated : Apr 23, 2024 18:47 IST

Team Sportstar
Warm up photos before Match No. 92 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 24 February 2024. Adimazes/ISL
Warm up photos before Match No. 92 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 24 February 2024. Adimazes/ISL | Photo Credit: Adimazes
lightbox-info

Warm up photos before Match No. 92 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 24 February 2024. Adimazes/ISL | Photo Credit: Adimazes

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League semifinal first leg between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC, being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. 

  • April 23, 2024 18:40
    Mohun Bagan SG Starting XI:

    Kaith - Anwar, Yuste, Bose - Kauko, Suyavanshi - Thapa, Petratos, Colao, Manvir - Sadiku

  • April 23, 2024 18:31
    Odisha’s Starting XI:
  • April 23, 2024 18:12
    Odisha vs Mohun Bagan H2H

    Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL semifinal: Overall head-to-head record in OFC v MBSG

    Mohun Bagan comes into the match with excellent morale after beating Mumbai City FC 2-1 and lifting its maiden ISL Shield in its last match. 

  • April 23, 2024 17:09
    Match Preview

    Odisha FC plays host to one of its staunchest on-field rivals in Mohun Bagan Super Giant as it eyes its maiden final entry, in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 10 semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

    The two teams have remained inseparable in the previous two meetings in the league stage (2-2 and 0-0) this season. 

    Mohun Bagan arrives in Odisha after being crowned the new League Winners Shield champion, which it attained by upstaging Mumbai City FC 2-1.

    Read the full preview below:

    ISL 2023-24 semifinal 1: Mohun Bagan SG looks to continue ‘silver lining’ against Odisha FC

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant arrives in Odisha after being crowned the new League Winners Shield champion, which it attained by upstaging Mumbai City FC 2-1.

READ MORE STORIES
READ MORE STORIES

READ MORE STORIES
