 />
ISL 2024-25: Cummings strikes late to help Mohun Bagan beat Chennaiyin FC, climb table top

Barely a minute after his induction, Greg Stewart released Jason Cummings with a nice pass and the latter made no mistake with an angular shot that found its way into the net.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 22:12 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Jason Cummings (second from right) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the match-winner for Mohun Bagan Super Giant against Chennaiyin FC late in the game in the Indian Super League on November 30, 2024, Saturday in Kolkata.
Jason Cummings (second from right) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the match-winner for Mohun Bagan Super Giant against Chennaiyin FC late in the game in the Indian Super League on November 30, 2024, Saturday in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu
infoIcon

Jason Cummings (second from right) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the match-winner for Mohun Bagan Super Giant against Chennaiyin FC late in the game in the Indian Super League on November 30, 2024, Saturday in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu

Jason Cummings came in as a super-sub to find the target late in the 86th minute and helped Mohun Bagan Super Giant prevail over Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

The win helped Mohun Bagan SG regain the top spot tallying 20 points from nine matches. It edged past Bengaluru FC, also on 20 from nine, on better goal difference.

The opening half lacked intensity as the teams chose to contain their aggression. Chennaiyin as the visitor chose to play a little withdrawn, but even Mohun Bagan failed to make much by way of its attacks.

MBSG vs CFC Highlights

The home side woke up late in the first half and tried to play on the offensive, the best of which came in the 38th minute when Liston Colaco curled his attempt towards the top corner but an outstretched Mohammad Nawaz pushed the ball behind for a corner.

This could have been the chance that tipped the scale in favour of the host but for the agility of the Chennaiyin ‘keeper, who continued to keep Mohun Bagan attacks at bay till late in the second half.

The Mariners pressed for the lead in the final quarter of the action as coach Jose Molina inducted fresh legs to break the deadlock. Cummings, who came in the 75th minute, provided the incisiveness in the host’s offensives, which increased with the arrival of its play-maker Greg Stewart in the 85th minute.

Barely a minute after his induction, Stewart released Cummings with a nice pass and the latter made no mistake with an angular shot that found its way into the net.

The result:
Mohun Bagan SG 1 (Cummings 86) bt Chennaiyin FC 0.

