Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

Kerala Blasters FC will host NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday.

The Blasters have had two victories and a loss in their three games until now. The Highlanders have bagged four points on the back of a win, defeat, and a draw each.

Played – 18

Kerala Blasters FC – 8

NorthEast United FC – 4

Draws – 6

When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?

The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, October 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

How can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?

The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).

The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.