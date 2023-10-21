MagazineBuy Print

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

Here is everything to know about how you can watch the ISL 2023-24 match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 07:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Kerala Blasters has had two victories and a loss in its three games until now
The Kerala Blasters has had two victories and a loss in its three games until now | Photo Credit: Kerala Blasters@X
infoIcon

The Kerala Blasters has had two victories and a loss in its three games until now | Photo Credit: Kerala Blasters@X

Kerala Blasters FC will host NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday.

The Blasters have had two victories and a loss in their three games until now. The Highlanders have bagged four points on the back of a win, defeat, and a draw each.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played – 18

Kerala Blasters FC – 8

NorthEast United FC – 4

Draws – 6

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, October 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
How can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

