Kerala Blasters FC will host NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday.
The Blasters have had two victories and a loss in their three games until now. The Highlanders have bagged four points on the back of a win, defeat, and a draw each.
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played – 18
Kerala Blasters FC – 8
NorthEast United FC – 4
Draws – 6
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, October 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
How can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
Latest on Sportstar
- England vs South Africa Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
- England vs South Africa, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs SA match today?
- ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs SA head-to-head record; England vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets
- ENG vs SA head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs South Africa list of results from 1992 to 2019
- Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE