Manipur and Jharkhand to fight for title in Under-14 Subroto Cup

Heirok Higher Secondary School of Imphal, Manipur and Berwa High School of Chainpur, Jharkhand will fight for the title in the Under 14 Boys Finals of the 61st Subroto Cup, an annual international inter-school football tournament. It is named after the Indian Air Force Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee

The final will be played on Thursday, 15th September at the B.R Ambedkar Stadium and the match will kick off at 4 PM.

In the first semifinal, Heirok Higher Secondary School beat Greenwood School, Dimapur, Nagaland 2 – 0. A. Devo and T.Likson scored for the winners in the 24th and 48th minute respectively.

In the second semifinal, Berwa High School beat Government Model High School, Sector 36, Chandigarh 3 – 1 to book their place in the finals. Akash Mandi (11th minute), Mohit Murmu (25th minute) and Sameer Soren (37th minute) scored for Berwa HS while Hipjyoti Moran scored Chandigarh’s consolation goal in the 26th minute.

Subroto Cup Football Tournament is a prestigious international inter-school football tournament that is held annually in New Delhi, India. Named after the Indian Air Force Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee, it is an annual event that began in 1960. Students from different countries across Asia participate in this tournament, making it one of the more noteworthy school-level football competitions.