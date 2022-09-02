Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022: When and where to watch; live streaming info; Predicted XI

Mohammedan SC, currently group A topper with nine points will face Bengaluru FC at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

If the Black Panthers manage to win the match, they will reach 12 points from four matches and will automatically book a berth in the quarters. If form guide is anything to go by, Mohammedan is at an advantage considering it has won its last three matches in the competition.

Bengaluru FC, which is second in the group with seven points, will go top of the table with 10 points should it manage a win against Mohammedan on Friday.

Predicted XI

Mohammedan SC XI: Sankar(GK), Ousmane, Pritam, Davronov, Joseph, Halder, Ruatkima, Rahul, Abhishek, Zuidika, Faiaz.

Bengaluru FC XI: Gurpreet (GK), Alan Costa, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Bruno, Suresh, Danish, Udanta, Leon and Sunil Chhetri (C)

When will the Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC match start?

The kick-off time for Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC is at 6 pm IST.

Where is the Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC match taking place?

The Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC match will take place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, India.

Where can you watch the Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC match?

Sports18 will broadcast the match Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC. The match will also be available for online live streaming in Voot and Jio TV.