ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG goes top of the table with 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Goals from Tom Aldred, Liston Colaco, and Jamie Maclaren saw the Mariners secure their fourth win in their last five matches this season.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 22:27 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Alberto Rdoriguez Martin of Mohun Bagan Super Giant during match 50 between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on 23rd November 2024.
Alberto Rdoriguez Martin of Mohun Bagan Super Giant during match 50 between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on 23rd November 2024. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

Alberto Rdoriguez Martin of Mohun Bagan Super Giant during match 50 between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on 23rd November 2024. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Mohun Bagan Super Giant scored thrice without a reply to convincingly overpower Jamshedpur FC (3-0) in a matchweek nine encounter of Indian Super League 2024-25, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

The win saw Mohun Bagan SG go top of the current standings, overtaking Bengaluru FC on goal difference. Both teams are tied on 17 points each (from eight matches) but Mohun Bagan claimed the top spot on a superior goal difference.

MBSG led 2-0 at the break after seeing Tom Aldred and Liston Colaco scoring once each. Jamie Maclaren scored one late in the second half to make it three for the Mariners.

MBSG vs JFC - ISL 2024-25 HIGHLIGHTS

Controlling the tempo of the action right from the first quarter, Mohun Bagan went into the lead in the 15th minute from a set-piece situation. A Dimitri Petratos corner was cleared by the Jamshedpur defence but Mohun Bagan midfielder Deepak Tangri retrieved the ball to set it up into the crowded box. The shot bounced off a JFC defender to reach tall Alberto Rodriguez who nodded it down for his defensive colleague, Aldred, to volley home.

The visitor had a chance to return the favour in the 17th minute but Javi Hernandez saw his header from close missing the mark. The miss appeared to haunt Jamshedpur for the rest of the match as the visitor failed to regroup properly and ended up suffering its third loss on the trot.

Mohun Bagan returned to scoring ways once again and this time it was Liston Colaco conjuring up his dribbling magic. The midfielder weaved past four JFC defenders to score his first goal of the ISL season and doubled MBSG’s lead just before the break.

Colaco could well have scored another one in the 84th minute but his shot from an acute angle was denied by the JFC woodwork.

After the break, Jamshedpur FC attempted a comeback, but Mohun Bagan SG’s resolute defence thwarted its attacks. The host took the match beyond Jamshepur’s reach in the 75th minute when Tangri found Manvir Singh on the right with a long floater. The Mohun Bagan midfielder ran ahead of the JFC defence and set up Jamie Maclaren, who just had to tap it in to complete the scoring process.

