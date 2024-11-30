 />
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out soon as Mariners look to top the table

MBSG vs CFC: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Updated : Nov 30, 2024 18:39 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

  • November 30, 2024 18:26
    MATCH PREVIEW

    Riding on the back of a confident 3-0 win against Jamshedpur FC in its previous outing at home barely a week ago, Mohun Bagan will be looking to secure three points and try to usurp the top spot in the current league standings, which now belongs to Bengaluru FC.

    On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC has managed a chequered record so far but picked up all its three wins as a visitor. This factor will be keeping the away side, which is currently in the seventh spot with 12 points from three wins and as many draws and loses, upbeat as they look to return to winning ways after a forgettable outing at Kerala Blasters (0-3) in the previous match.

    Full preview:

    ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan seeks to return to top as Chennaiyin FC eyes turnaround

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be aiming to continue its winning run at home when it meets Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

  • November 30, 2024 18:15
    As you wait for this clash, tune in to Mumbai City vs Hyderabad FC!

    Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MCFC 1-0 HFC; Second half underway as Mehtab goal keeps Islanders ahead

    MCFC vs HFC: Catch all the LIVE updates from Mumbai City’s Indian Super League 2024-25 fixture against Hyderabad FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

  • November 30, 2024 18:12
    Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE?

    The Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the JioCinema app and website.

