MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG v BFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST

MBSG vs BFC: Follow live updates of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 group stage clash from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Updated : Sep 27, 2023 19:47 IST

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant started its ISL 2023-24 campaign with a 3-1 win against Punjab FC.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant started its ISL 2023-24 campaign with a 3-1 win against Punjab FC. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Mohun Bagan Super Giant started its ISL 2023-24 campaign with a 3-1 win against Punjab FC. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu

Follow Sportstar’s live blog of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 group stage clash from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. This is Aneesh Dey bringing out all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the clash.

  • September 27, 2023 19:30
    Last time the Blues played against the Mariners in Kolkata!
  • September 27, 2023 19:11
    Mohun Bagan Super Giant lineup!
  • September 27, 2023 19:11
    Bengaluru FC lineup!
  • September 27, 2023 18:42
    Head-to-head record!

    Played: 7

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 2

    Draw: 4

    Bengaluru FC: 1

  • September 27, 2023 18:30
    PREVIEW

    Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG will be looking to keep its status intact when it meets last year’s runner-up Bengaluru FC in the second outing of the ISL-10, at its home in Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.


    The host will be buoyed by its first-round home win against newcomer Punjab FC (3-1) while Bengaluru, which is travelling for the second consecutive match, will be hoping to put behind the opening match defeat against Kerala Blasters and obtain the first point of the League.


    Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG will be looking to keep its status intact when it meets last year’s runner-up Bengaluru FC in the second outing of the ISL-10, at its home in Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.


    The host will be buoyed by its first-round home win against newcomer Punjab FC (3-1) while Bengaluru, which is travelling for the second consecutive match, will be hoping to put behind the opening match defeat against Kerala Blasters and obtain the first point of the League.


    The two teams have forged some changes in their squads in the pre-season transfer window and will be approaching the match with different dynamics compared to what they had in their previous meeting.


    Mohun Bagan strengthened its squad with notable signings like the Australian World Cupper Jason Cummings while also adding the India internationals like Sahal Abdul Samad, Anwar Ali and Anirudh Thapa.


    Bengaluru FC has also undergone a significant overhaul with some of the summer signings like Ryan Williams and Keziah Veendorp making their presence felt. Bengaluru coach Simon Grayson may consider a rejig in the roster with Javi Hernandez and Curtis Main also available for selection.


    Considering the strengths of the two equally matched opponents, the contest is likely to be quite intense giving the home fans enough to cheer for.


    Read full preview HERE


    ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG meets Bengaluru FC in replay of previous edition’s title clash

    Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG will be looking to keep its status intact when it meets last year’s runner-up Bengaluru FC in the second outing of the ISL-10, at its home in Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.


    KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO


    When and where is the match kicking-off?


    The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Thursday, September 23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.


    How can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?


    The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will be telecast on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).


    The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).


    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League /

Bengaluru FC /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG v BFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Amrabat backs Man United to do ‘something big’ after troubled start
    AFP
  3. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Kohli reaches fifty in India’s 353 chase vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. India starts favourite against Nepal in SAFF U19 Championship semifinals
    PTI
  5. India vs Pakistan in SAFF U19 Championship 2023 final as Blue Colts beat Nepal on penalties
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. India vs Pakistan in SAFF U19 Championship 2023 final as Blue Colts beat Nepal on penalties
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian football, Asian Games 2023: India looks to fight as a unit against heavyweight Saudi Arabia in Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG v BFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. India starts favourite against Nepal in SAFF U19 Championship semifinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG v BFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Amrabat backs Man United to do ‘something big’ after troubled start
    AFP
  3. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Kohli reaches fifty in India’s 353 chase vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. India starts favourite against Nepal in SAFF U19 Championship semifinals
    PTI
  5. India vs Pakistan in SAFF U19 Championship 2023 final as Blue Colts beat Nepal on penalties
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment