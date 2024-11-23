 />
Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Petratos, Maclaren start for MBSG vs JFC

MBSG vs JFC: Follow all the live coverage from Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s match against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.

Updated : Nov 23, 2024 18:35 IST

Team Sportstar
Subhasish Bose of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrate second goal during match 37 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season played between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giants held at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, in Hyderabad, on 30th October 2024. Varun/Focus Sports/ FSDL
Subhasish Bose of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrate second goal during match 37 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season played between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giants held at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, in Hyderabad, on 30th October 2024. Varun/Focus Sports/ FSDL
lightbox-info

Subhasish Bose of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrate second goal during match 37 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season played between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giants held at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, in Hyderabad, on 30th October 2024. Varun/Focus Sports/ FSDL

Welcome to Sportstar’s the live coverage from Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s match against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.

  • November 23, 2024 18:02
    MBSG vs JFC: Predicted XIs

    Mohun Bagan Super Gianst: Vishal Kaith (GK), Dippendu Biswas, Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, Lalengmawia Ralte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Jamie Maclaren

    Jamshedpur FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Pratik Chaudhari, Stephen Eze, Muhammad Uvais, Imran Khan, Rei Tachikawa, Javi Hernandez, Mohammed Sanan, Jordan Murray, Javier Siverio

  • November 23, 2024 17:58
    What can be expected from the match?

    Indian Super League (ISL) reigning Shield champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to get back to winning ways as it meets a struggling Jamshedpur FC at home in Salt Lake Stadium in a matchweek nine encounter of ISL-11 here on Saturday.

    After holding Odisha FC to a 1-1 draw at Bhubaneswar just before the two-week international break, a rejuvenated Mohun Bagan will be hoping to regain the form that saw it win successive three outings before that.

    ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan aims to return to winning ways against struggling Jamshedpur

    After holding Odisha FC to a 1-1 draw at Bhubaneswar just before the two-week international break, a rejuvenated Mohun Bagan will be hoping to regain the form that saw it win successive three outings before that.

  • November 23, 2024 17:58
    Live-streaming info

    The LIVE telecast of the ISL match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC will be available on the Sports18 network.

    The LIVE stream of the ISL match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC will be available on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates from the match.

  • November 23, 2024 17:58
    Greetings!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s the live coverage from Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s match against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
