Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Petratos, Maclaren start for MBSG vs JFC

What can be expected from the match?

Indian Super League (ISL) reigning Shield champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to get back to winning ways as it meets a struggling Jamshedpur FC at home in Salt Lake Stadium in a matchweek nine encounter of ISL-11 here on Saturday.

After holding Odisha FC to a 1-1 draw at Bhubaneswar just before the two-week international break, a rejuvenated Mohun Bagan will be hoping to regain the form that saw it win successive three outings before that.

