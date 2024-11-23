Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Petratos, Maclaren start for MBSG vs JFC

- November 23, 2024 18:02MBSG vs JFC: Predicted XIs
Mohun Bagan Super Gianst: Vishal Kaith (GK), Dippendu Biswas, Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, Lalengmawia Ralte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Jamie Maclaren
Jamshedpur FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Pratik Chaudhari, Stephen Eze, Muhammad Uvais, Imran Khan, Rei Tachikawa, Javi Hernandez, Mohammed Sanan, Jordan Murray, Javier Siverio
- November 23, 2024 17:58What can be expected from the match?
Indian Super League (ISL) reigning Shield champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to get back to winning ways as it meets a struggling Jamshedpur FC at home in Salt Lake Stadium in a matchweek nine encounter of ISL-11 here on Saturday.
After holding Odisha FC to a 1-1 draw at Bhubaneswar just before the two-week international break, a rejuvenated Mohun Bagan will be hoping to regain the form that saw it win successive three outings before that.
- November 23, 2024 17:58Live-streaming info
The LIVE telecast of the ISL match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC will be available on the Sports18 network.
The LIVE stream of the ISL match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC will be available on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates from the match.
- November 23, 2024 17:58Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s the live coverage from Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s match against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.
