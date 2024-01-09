MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan LIVE streaming info: Kalinga Super Cup preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch

Mohun Bagan is the team hit hardest by this development, having contributed seven players to the senior National side.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 07:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kiyan Nassiri of Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a training session ahead of the Kalinga Super Cup clash against Sreenidi Deccan.
Kiyan Nassiri of Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a training session ahead of the Kalinga Super Cup clash against Sreenidi Deccan. | Photo Credit: Mohun Bagan Super Giant@X
infoIcon

Kiyan Nassiri of Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a training session ahead of the Kalinga Super Cup clash against Sreenidi Deccan. | Photo Credit: Mohun Bagan Super Giant@X

The Cup format of the country’s club-level football competition, renamed as Kalinga Super Cup, will get underway with 16 teams vying for the top honour at the Kalinga Stadium from Tuesday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will meet another Hyderabad-based team, Sreenidi Deccan FC, in the second match of the day.

ALSO READ: Inter Kashi qualifies for Kalinga Super Cup by defeating Rajasthan 5-0 in play-off

Mohun Bagan is the team hit hardest by this development, having contributed seven players to the senior National side. Mumbai City FC, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will also be missing some of its key Indian players.

Sreenidi is the highest-placed team among the four I-League sides in the tournament while all the 12 ISL teams will play here.

Predicted XI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Arsh Shaikh (GK); Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Sumit Rathi; Deepak Tangri, Glan Martins; Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Nassiri; Jason Cummings

Sreenidi Deccan: Albino Gomes (GK); Gurmukh Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Abhishek Ambekar, Eli Sabia; Rilwan Hassan, R Lalbiakliana, Mayakkannan; Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Ibrahim Sissoko, William Alves

When and where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan Kalinga Super Cup match kick-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan Kalinga Super Cup match kicks-off at 7:30 PM IST, Tuesday, January 9 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan Kalinga Super Cup match?
The Mohun Bagan vs Sreenidi Deccan will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network. The match can also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website

