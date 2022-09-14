India

Bipin Singh’s 90th-minute winner takes Mumbai City FC to Durand Cup final

Bipin Singh’s 90th-minute winner allowed Mumbai City FC to clinch a 1-0 win against Mohammedan SC and book a place in the Durand Cup 2022 final.

Amitabha Das Sharma
14 September, 2022 20:07 IST
14 September, 2022 20:07 IST
Mumbai City FC players celebrate after Bipin Singh’s winner.

Mumbai City FC players celebrate after Bipin Singh’s winner. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu

Bipin Singh’s 90th-minute winner allowed Mumbai City FC to clinch a 1-0 win against Mohammedan SC and book a place in the Durand Cup 2022 final.

Bipin Singh scored in the final minute of the regulation time to help Mumbai City FC beat local favourite Mohammedan Sporting SC by a solitary goal in the first semifinal of the 131st Durand Cup, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

The match saw an even contest with Mohammedan Sporting enjoying some moments of dominance before the former Indian Super League champion scored the winner in the 90th minute to reach the title round in its maiden appearance in the tournament.

Mumbai City FC will take on the winner of the second semifinal –between reigning ISL champion Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC – in the title clash scheduled on Sunday.

Bipin Singh, currently one of India's finest wingers in business, found the net after an excellent combination between Scottish forward Greg Stewart and Lallianzuala Chhangte, who et him up for the goal.

The barren first half reflected the lack of incisiveness in attack as both teams failed to keep a single shot on target. Mohammedan Sporting started on a breezy note and dominated the action in the first quarter of the match. But Mumbai City FC found its way back in the second quarter but could not create the chance to find the lead.

AS IT HAPPENED: Highlights Mohammedan SC 0-1 Mumbai City FC: Bipin Singh’s 90th-minute winner takes MCFC to Durand Cup 2022 final

The change of ends saw both the opponents showing more purpose but the goal continued to remain elusive as both Mohammedan Sporting and Mumbai City struggled to finish the few openings happening in the boxes on either end.

Mumbai City had one good chance in the 60th minute but the Mohammedan Sporting goalkeeper Zothanmawia came up with a spectacular save as Stewart tried to curl the ball past him. Marcus Joseph had a fine chance in the 65th minute to put Sporting in the lead but it was the Mumbai City custodian Phurba Lachenpa’s turn to send the ball out of harm's way.

Just when the match appeared to be headed for extra-time, came the Mumbai City attack that Bipin Singh converted to decide the match in the Islanders’ favour.

The result
Mohammedan Sporting SC 0 lost to Mumbai City FC 1 (Bipin Singh 90).

Read more stories on India.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

Explained: Why has FIFA banned AIFF (All India Football Federation)?

Slide shows

Future of Indian football: Five players who impressed in I-League 2016-17

I-League: Aizawl celebrates historic title with community

Bengaluru FC dominates I-League awards

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us