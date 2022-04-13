Mumbai City FC eyes another win in the AFC Champions League

Fresh from scripting history, Mumbai City is going to fancy its chances when it locks horns with a struggling Al Jazira of the UAE in its second AFC Champions League match here on Thursday.

Two days ago, Mumbai City created history as it fought back from a goal down to stun Iraqi giant Air Force Club 2-1 and become the first Indian club to win a game at the top-tier continental club league.

That the Abu Dhabi-based club is struggling at the bottom of group B after two successive losses is no reason for Mumbai City to take anything for granted, but the Indian side would look to play in the same vein as it did against Air Force Club, and continue its winning run in the top competition.

Mumbai City is currently placed second in its group with one win and one loss, giving it three points, even as Al Jazira looks to open its account at the King Fahd International Stadium, the same setting where the Indian club achieved a first on Monday night.

Mumbai City began its season with a 3-0 loss against a star-studded Al-Shabab side, but against all odds, it turned the tide to emerge 2-1 victor against Air Force after a fine performance against the fancied Iraqi side.

Al Jazira endured a dismal start to the season, falling 1-2 to Air Force in its first opener before being thrashed 0-3 by group leader Al-Shabab in its second match.

Another win for Mumbai and it can afford to harbour hopes of a second-place finish in the group and be among the three best runners-up from the West region that will advance to the round of 16.

However, it is easier said than done as Al Jazira, notwithstanding its poor start to the tournament, won the UAE Pro League last season and Mumbai City will need to be at its best to get the better of their upcoming opponents.

On Friday, Air Force Club will be hoping to bounce back against Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab FC.