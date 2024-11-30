Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MCFC 1-0 HFC; Second half underway as Mehtab goal keeps Islanders ahead

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.
STARTING XIs
Mumbai City FC: Lachenpa (GK), Ralte, Singh, Tiri, Panwar, Toral, Krouma, Rane, Chhangte, Karelis, Vikram
Hyderabad FC: Jongte (GK), Shrivas, Sapic, Saji, Rafi, Alba, Adhikari, Ramhlunchhunga, Goddard, Rabeeh, Miranda
PREVIEW
While the Mumbai City outfit is at the tenth spot on the points table, Hyderabad FC is no better, ranked one below.
Mumbai City comes into the game on the back of a 0-3 defeat against Punjab FC earlier this week, while Hyderabad went down 0-6 to Odisha FC in its last outing.
In the eight games that it has played so far, Hyderabad FC has conceded 16 goals, and going forward, it needs to ensure that its backline holds up in crunch situations.
