 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MCFC 1-0 HFC; Second half underway as Mehtab goal keeps Islanders ahead

MCFC vs HFC: Catch all the LIVE updates from Mumbai City’s Indian Super League 2024-25 fixture against Hyderabad FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

Updated : Nov 30, 2024 18:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lallianzuala Chhangte in action.
FILE PHOTO: Lallianzuala Chhangte in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lallianzuala Chhangte in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES

STARTING XIs

Mumbai City FC: Lachenpa (GK), Ralte, Singh, Tiri, Panwar, Toral, Krouma, Rane, Chhangte, Karelis, Vikram

Hyderabad FC: Jongte (GK), Shrivas, Sapic, Saji, Rafi, Alba, Adhikari, Ramhlunchhunga, Goddard, Rabeeh, Miranda

PREVIEW

While the Mumbai City outfit is at the tenth spot on the points table, Hyderabad FC is no better, ranked one below.

Mumbai City comes into the game on the back of a 0-3 defeat against Punjab FC earlier this week, while Hyderabad went down 0-6 to Odisha FC in its last outing.

In the eight games that it has played so far, Hyderabad FC has conceded 16 goals, and going forward, it needs to ensure that its backline holds up in crunch situations.

FULL PREVIEW

Related Topics

Mumbai City FC /

Hyderabad FC /

ISL 2024-25 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2024: IND’s 10th wicket partnership puts up fight against PAK
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after SA vs SL 1st Test: South Africa jumps to second spot after 233-run win over Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MCFC 1-0 HFC; Second half underway as Mehtab goal keeps Islanders ahead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out soon as Mariners look to top the table
    Team Sportstar
  5. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship Highlights, Game 5: Gukesh holds Ding for a draw; Series tied at 2.5-2.5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out soon as Mariners look to top the table
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MCFC 1-0 HFC; Second half underway as Mehtab goal keeps Islanders ahead
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Arrival of Apuia at Mohun Bagan helped me play in my natural position, says Anirudh Thapa
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal coach Bruzon says clean sheets important but prioritises chance creation after win against NorthEast
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch MBSG v CFC; Preview; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2024: IND’s 10th wicket partnership puts up fight against PAK
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after SA vs SL 1st Test: South Africa jumps to second spot after 233-run win over Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MCFC 1-0 HFC; Second half underway as Mehtab goal keeps Islanders ahead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out soon as Mariners look to top the table
    Team Sportstar
  5. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship Highlights, Game 5: Gukesh holds Ding for a draw; Series tied at 2.5-2.5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment