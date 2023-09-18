MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Mumbai City AFC Champions League LIVE: MCFC vs Nassaji Mazandaran, team news, streaming info

AFC Champions League: Follow the live updates of the first ACL match of an Indian club, Mumbai City FC, and FC Nassaji Mazandaran, being played in Pune, Maharashtra.

Updated : Sep 18, 2023 18:09 IST

Team Sportstar
Mumbai City players, Rahul Bheke and Apuia Ralte, in practice before the AFC Champions League opener against Nassaji Mazandaran in Pune.
Mumbai City players, Rahul Bheke and Apuia Ralte, in practice before the AFC Champions League opener against Nassaji Mazandaran in Pune.
lightbox-info

Mumbai City players, Rahul Bheke and Apuia Ralte, in practice before the AFC Champions League opener against Nassaji Mazandaran in Pune.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the AFC Champions League group stage match of Mumbai City FC, being played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

  • September 18, 2023 16:08
    Match Preview

    Mumbai City FC is one sleep away before it kicks off a landmark 2023-24 season. A second consecutive appearance in the prestigious AFC Champions League is upon us as the Islanders kick off their continental campaign against Iran’s FC Nassaji Mazandaran tomorrow at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune with action kicking off at 7:30 PM IST.

    On the cusp of embarking on yet another historic AFC Champions League campaign, Mumbai City FC Head Coach Des Buckingham and goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa attended a pre-match press conference ahead of their first Group D fixture against the Iranian Hazfi Cup Champions.

    Head Coach Des Buckingham, spoke about the Islanders’ previous AFC Champions League campaign highlighting the club’s sentiment around it.

    He said, “We were slightly disappointed not to qualify for the next round last season and rather than maybe what the perception was going into the ACL last time. So, to change that narrative afterwards was very positive and I think it really showcased what Indian football can do on this stage.”

    The Islanders’ No. 1, Phurba Lachenpa, expressed his thoughts ahead of the game with elation. Phurba said, “We are very excited as a unit, and as a player, you always want to play against the best and play in the best of the tournaments in Asia. So, it’s an exciting and good opportunity for us to showcase what we can do as a team.”

Related Topics

AFC Champions League /

Mumbai City FC /

Indian Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai City AFC Champions League LIVE: MCFC vs Nassaji Mazandaran, team news, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Practised a lot to generate outswingers from wide of the crease: Siraj
    PTI
  3. Women’s football: WSL confident of becoming first billion-pound football league for women
    Reuters
  4. Would tap into Tendulkar, Dhoni to spend time with India squad if I was in the hierarchy: Gilchrist
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Asian Games 2023: Top 10 non-Indian athletes to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Mumbai City AFC Champions League LIVE: MCFC vs Nassaji Mazandaran, team news, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian football team departs for Asian Games without defenders Chinglensana and Lalchhungnunga due to visa issues 
    PTI
  3. Igor Stimac: No training session before China game, we will give tactical preparation on flight
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Indian Football: Pyari Xaxa, the ‘Ferrari’ of the women’s team is ready to shine at Asian Games 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Ngamgouhou Mate, India U-16 football captain, pines for home and a chance to train with teammates again
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai City AFC Champions League LIVE: MCFC vs Nassaji Mazandaran, team news, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Practised a lot to generate outswingers from wide of the crease: Siraj
    PTI
  3. Women’s football: WSL confident of becoming first billion-pound football league for women
    Reuters
  4. Would tap into Tendulkar, Dhoni to spend time with India squad if I was in the hierarchy: Gilchrist
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Asian Games 2023: Top 10 non-Indian athletes to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment