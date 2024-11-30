 />
ISL 2024-25: Mehtab powers Mumbai City FC to 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

Struggling on the points table, Mumbai City FC dominated the game with a better ball possession, and took the lead in the 29th minute.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 19:24 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Players of Mumbai City FC celebrates after a goal of Mehtab Singh against Hyderabad FC held at the Mumbai Sports Arena, in Mumbai, on 30th November 2024.
Players of Mumbai City FC celebrates after a goal of Mehtab Singh against Hyderabad FC held at the Mumbai Sports Arena, in Mumbai, on 30th November 2024. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

Players of Mumbai City FC celebrates after a goal of Mehtab Singh against Hyderabad FC held at the Mumbai Sports Arena, in Mumbai, on 30th November 2024. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Mumbai City FC rode on Mehtab Singh’s header from the centre of the box to beat Hyderabad FC 1-0 in an Indian Super League fixture on Saturday.

Coming into the game on the back of a 0-3 defeat against Punjab FC earlier this week, the Mumbai outfit put up a spirited show at the Mumbai Football Arena and took the lead in the 29th minute when Mehtab made the most of Lallianzuala Chhangte’s cross by guiding it into the top corner following a corner kick.

Struggling on the points table, Mumbai City FC dominated the game with a better ball possession, and its goal tally could have increased had Vikram Partap Singh not missed a right-footed shot from outside the box just before the half-time.

FOLLOW: MCFC vs HYFC HIGHLIGHTS

As the home team ensured there wasn’t any slip-up, HFC failed to find the back of the net. In the 44th minute, Allan Paulista’s shot from close range went high and wide, while Ramhlunchhunga’s effort from outside the box was thwarted by the home team.

After a 0-6 defeat against Odisha FC in its last game, Hyderabad FC hoped to bounce back. However, as the game progressed, it struggled to match up to Mumbai City FC’s pace and failed to create opportunities.

Mumbai, however, would be dejected with the fact that it failed to extend its lead as Bipin Singh’s left-footer from the left side of the box in the 74th minute went wide to the left despite a brilliant assist from Chhangte.

Related Topics

Mumbai City FC /

Hyderabad FC /

ISL 2024-25 /

Indian Super League

