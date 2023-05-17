India

Odisha FC appoints Indian Super League winner Sergio Lobera as head coach

The Spanish coach spent a total of four seasons in India, winning four major titles with FC Goa and Mumbai City, which includes the Indian Super League title.

Chennai 17 May, 2023 21:05 IST
Lobera’s reputation precedes him, having already left an indelible mark on the Indian football landscape during his previous stints.

Lobera's reputation precedes him, having already left an indelible mark on the Indian football landscape during his previous stints.

Indian Super Cup winner Odisha FC appointed Indian Super League (ISL) winning manager Sergio Lobera as its head coach for the upcoming season.

“Odisha FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of experienced Spanish tactician Sergio Lobera on a 2-year deal,” the club said in an official statement.

“This development marks a new chapter for Odisha FC, as they aim to elevate their status next season having won the recently concluded Hero Super Cup and securing a spot in the AFC Cup Group Stage.”

AIFF to restructure Indian football calendar to avoid hot summer months

Sergio Lobera’s reputation precedes him, having already left an indelible mark on the Indian football landscape during his previous stints with FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in the ISL.

The Spanish coach spent a total of four seasons in India, with three of them being at the helm of FC Goa.

He led the Gaurs to ISL playoffs for three consecutive seasons and won the League Winners Shield and the Super Cup with them.

When he joined Mumbai City, success followed him here, too. He won the domestic double – the ISL League Winners’ Shield and the Championship – in his debut season.

“With a two-year deal in place, Odisha FC has showcased its long-term commitment to Lobera and its desire to build a sustainable project under his guidance.

The stage is set for the Spanish tactician to work his magic and transform Odisha FC into a force to be reckoned with in the seasons to come,” the club said.

