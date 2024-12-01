 />
ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC moves to third after win against Bengaluru FC

Diego Mauricio bagged a brace for the Juggernauts, with Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Mourtada Fall scoring the other goals for the host.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 21:29 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mawihmingthanga of Odisha FC celebrating after the first goal during Match No 59 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC held at the Kalinga Stadium,Bhubaneswar on 1st December 2024.
Mawihmingthanga of Odisha FC celebrating after the first goal during Match No 59 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC held at the Kalinga Stadium,Bhubaneswar on 1st December 2024. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL
infoIcon

Mawihmingthanga of Odisha FC celebrating after the first goal during Match No 59 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC held at the Kalinga Stadium,Bhubaneswar on 1st December 2024. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL

Odisha FC delivered a magnificent performance to clinch an entertaining 4-2 victory against Bengaluru FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Sunday.

The Juggernauts were lethal in the offensive department, as they left the Blues with little respite and secured their third consecutive win in this stadium against Bengaluru FC in the league.

The home side got the lead in the 10th minute courtesy of its dynamic attacking duo of Isak Vanlalruatfela and Jerry Mawihmingthanga. During an OFC attack, both players made timely runs into the BFC box, with Isak feeding Jerry’s path, who slotted it home.

This strike opened the floodgates for Odisha FC, as it kept pushing the Bengaluru FC backline. Serio Lobera’s boys stretched the visiting team’s defence and won several corners and set-pieces. During one such corner in the 27th minute, Mourtada Fall scored from Ahmed Jahouh’s delivery.

Odisha FC striker Diego Mauricio delivered two fantastic solo efforts to bag their following two goals. In the added time of the first half, he received a pass from Jerry Lalrinzuala, but then glided his way past the BFC box to unleash a thunderous right-footed shot from the left side of the box into the bottom right corner, extending his team’s lead going into the break.

The second half was far more competitive, with Bengaluru FC finding some groove back by netting twice, however, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Juggernauts.

Sunil Chhetri’s 52nd-minute strike, his fifth of the season, briefly ignited hope for the visitor. The former Indian skipper effortlessly redirected Ryan Williams’ cross into the back of the net. But Odisha FC quickly restored their advantage. Mauricio struck again in the 60th minute. He surged through the Bengaluru FC defence, calmly slotted the ball past the keeper for Odisha’s fourth goal of the night.

Bengaluru FC found a late solace when Edgar Mendez headed in a cross from Roshan Singh in the 88th minute, but there wasn’t ample time left in the clock after that for the visitors to make a push to get something out of this high-octane encounter.

