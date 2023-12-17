MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna’s brace guides Odisha FC to 3-0 win against Hyderabad FC

Odisha FC’s clinical performance helped it beat Hyderabad FC by 3-0 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Sunday.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 23:19 IST , Bhubaneswar - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC wins 3-0 against Hyderabad FC
Odisha FC wins 3-0 against Hyderabad FC | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Odisha FC wins 3-0 against Hyderabad FC | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Odisha FC’s clinical performance helped it beat Hyderabad FC by 3-0 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Sunday.

Fijian striker Roy Krishna bagged a brace with goals in either halves, which included a strike by Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall in the middle to ensure the Juggernauts extended their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.

Krishna was a threat for the Hyderabad FC defence right from the beginning, taking shots from either foot though the opposition’s backline held their own to thwart those efforts early on. Sergio Lobera has gotten a host of his former stars along with him in Odisha FC, and the rewards of that reflect in the immediacy with which they have settled into the side.

ALSO READ
Premier League: Arteta hails ‘incredible’ Arsenal performance in win over Brighton

Fullback Amey Ranawade is one of them, having been an integral part of Lobera’s title-winning unit in Mumbai City FC in 2020-21. Tonight, he chipped in with a cross for Krishna that the striker converted in the 35th minute. It was Ranawade’s second assist of the season, and the former Bengaluru FC striker ensured that he was efficient from close range to get the home side the opening goal of the night.

Odisha FC has been lethal from set-pieces lately too, with the presence of Fall helping them explore impressive opportunities inside the box. Five minutes after Krishna’s strike, Carlos Delgado laid up a pass through his head for his defending counterpart, and Fall was on mark by slotting the ball inside the back of the net to get his 21st goal of his ISL career.

The Juggernauts did not cede control over the encounter thereafter, ensuring that they held the upper hand in the proceedings from the centre. Krishna was equally involved in setting up opportunities for his teammates, one of which was squandered by Jerry Mawihmingthanga from the left side of the box in the 65th minute.

Jonathan Moya and Joe Knowles came close to reducing the deficit in the second half too, but the duo of Delgado and Fall were well-positioned to not let those chances emerge into definite chances for the visitors.

Finally, Krishna capped off the game late into the second half, in the fifth minute of the added time, by bringing his left foot into the equation and shooting the ball past Gurmeet Singh from a fairly tight angle to bring curtains down to an incredibly professional and even flawless game for Lobera & Co.

Related Topics

Odisha FC /

Hyderabad FC /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna’s brace guides Odisha FC to 3-0 win against Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bangladesh crushes UAE to win U-19 Asia Cup
    PTI
  3. Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 0-0 MNU, Onana deny Virgil van Dijk, Salah to keep United in the game
    Team Sportstar
  4. Club World Cup set for June-July 2025, new Intercontinental Cup in 2024 - FIFA
    Reuters
  5. ISL 2023-24 points table: Odisha sweeps past Hyderabad 3-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna’s brace guides Odisha FC to 3-0 win against Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24: Namdhari FC emerges victorious in tense battle against TRAU FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. India should think of hosting few matches of 2034 World Cup in Saudi: AIFF president to members
    PTI
  4. AIFF alters draft minutes of ExCo meeting relating to sacking of Prabhakaran, reveal records
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal, Mumbai City share points in goalless draw
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna’s brace guides Odisha FC to 3-0 win against Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bangladesh crushes UAE to win U-19 Asia Cup
    PTI
  3. Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 0-0 MNU, Onana deny Virgil van Dijk, Salah to keep United in the game
    Team Sportstar
  4. Club World Cup set for June-July 2025, new Intercontinental Cup in 2024 - FIFA
    Reuters
  5. ISL 2023-24 points table: Odisha sweeps past Hyderabad 3-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment